Democrat for SC governor candidate Joe Cunningham wants to legalize marijuana here

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham wants to legalize marijuana in South Carolina and said the drug should be decriminalized.

He additionally said low-level cannabis offenses should be expunged and the drug should be allowed for medicinal and recreational use.

"You cannot tell me that after decades of fighting this war on marijuana that we're seeing true results," Cunningham said in a media announcement in Charleston on July 12.

"The fact is that it's just as prevalent as it was decades ago, if not more," he said.

Other planks of his plan include: diverting law enforcement attention to violent criminals instead of low-level drug crimes, providing the drug as a health care alternative for veterans and those with chronic illness, and using it as an economic tool to generate millions of dollars for the state in farming opportunity and taxes.

The former one-term congressman-turned-gubernatorial candidate also took aim at Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, an opponent of legalized pot, saying he is "stuck in the past" when it comes to legalizing marijuana. He said McMaster has helped foster negative stereotypes about cannabis.

Cunningham said much of the stigma comes from years of repeating the same bad laws and policy that are out of touch with the reality of millions of Americans. He also confirmed to The Post and Courier he has used marijuana before.

Like many of Cunningham's proposals in his campaign, the measure would face major headwinds in Columbia's GOP-controlled Statehouse. Notably, the governor holds little constitutional power in South Carolina and any such reform would hinge on majority cooperation.

Since 2012, 18 states and Washington, D.C., have legalized marijuana for adults over the age of 21. Additionally, 37 states have legalized medical marijuana.

Even though a majority of Americans have access to cannabis, either medically or recreationally, South Carolina has not joined the trend. State lawmakers have only passed one marijuana-related bill into law, which allowed for prescriptions for products with CBD — which comes from hemp and, unlike marijuana, is not psychoactive.

Joining Cunningham in unveiling his plan was Bill Nettles, the former United States attorney for South Carolina. The once federal prosecutor encouraged South Carolinians to support the measure and pointed to nearby states such as Alabama, Mississippi, and Virginia that have all legalized marijuana.

"Every single state that has taken a step like what Joe wants to do, they have been not only happy about it but they've moved forward," Nettles said. "In none of the states has there been a movement to rescind any of this."

The other announced Democrat in the race, state Sen. Mia McLeod, D-Columbia, issued a statement saying as a lawmaker she backed medical marijuana legislation and efforts to reform marijuana possession laws.

"It’s important to understand the difference between campaign promises and what we choose to fight for while in office," she said. "I’ve actually sponsored legislation to legalize and decriminalize marijuana, unlike my Democratic opponent who had the chance to do so while in Congress but did not."

McMaster campaign spokesman Mark Knoop said the governor does not support legalizing marijuana recreationally.

Knoop said the governor would only support medical marijuana if law enforcement is comfortable that the drug can be controlled and regulated. State Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel, the state’s top law enforcement officer, has repeatedly and vocally opposed legalization of the drug in the Palmetto State.

Cunningham also said he isn't dissuaded by McMaster's early lead in fundraising in the race; McMaster has reported $1.7 million cash-on-hand to Cunningham's $437,000.

"We're proposing ideas and ways to fix this," Cunningham said. "Contrast that with what's coming from the governor's mansion. Crickets."