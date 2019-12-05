COLUMBIA — A key deadline has passed that likely will prevent a possible 2020 South Carolina Republican presidential primary from maintaining its famed "First in the South" status.

Judge Jocelyn Newman still has not issued a ruling in an October lawsuit filed by a pair of aggrieved South Carolina Republican voters against the state party's decision to forgo a 2020 presidential primary.

Political parties in South Carolina need to notify the S.C. Election Commission if they want to hold a primary at least 90 days before the intended date, according to state law.

Several other Southern states hold primaries on March 3, meaning that if South Carolina wanted to be the first, the S.C. GOP would have needed to notify the Election Commission by Dec. 3.

The S.C. GOP executive committee voted in September against holding a primary, with chairman Drew McKissick saying they wanted to avoid charging taxpayers $1.2 million for an election that Republican President Donald Trump is all but assured of winning.

The state party would have a primary only if compelled by the courts.

At the end of a hearing on Oct. 18, Newman asked lawyers to submit their proposed opinions in 10 days, which they did. More than a month later, the judge has made no decision, even after the plaintiffs reminded Newman of the time constraints.

Newman did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

Adding to the complication, Republican National Committee and S.C. GOP rules indicate that South Carolina's primary is supposed to be the first in the South, which could force the party into a box.

Now, even if the ruling ends up going in favor of those voters, it may be too late to get it scheduled in time to avoid breaking those rules.

Chris Whitmire, a spokesman for the S.C. Election Commission, said the agency could still consider whether it would be possible to conduct a primary within the 90-day window if the party ends up requesting one.

But for now, he said, that remains a hypothetical.

The relevance of South Carolina's would-be primary has somewhat diminished now with the exit of Mark Sanford, the state's former governor and congressman. The only two prominent GOP candidates still challenging Trump are former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld and former U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh of Illinois.

If nothing else, the lawsuit could still have an important precedent-setting effect in determining how much leeway the two major political parties in South Carolina will have moving forward on whether to hold presidential primaries.

Both parties have canceled primaries in the past when incumbent presidents were running for reelection. The S.C. GOP did not hold presidential primaries in 2004 or 1984, and the S.C. Democratic Party did not hold one in 2012.

South Carolina Republicans are not alone in opting to ditch their 2020 primary. Republican parties in at least six states have canceled primaries and at least two states will only list Trump on the primary ballot.