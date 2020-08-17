Defeated congressional candidate Archie Parnell seeks comeback in Sumter mayor's race

COLUMBIA — The Democratic candidate who lost a 2018 congressional race in northern South Carolina after revelations that he had beaten his ex-wife is seeking a political comeback by running for mayor of Sumter.

Archie Parnell announced his bid Monday shortly before the filing deadline, saying in a statement that he wants to focus on government transparency, fairness and moving forward from the coronavirus pandemic.

"Washington won't save us. Columbia won't save us. We have to save ourselves and we can do that by working together," Parnell said. "There is an opportunity in this crisis to make Sumter better. We need a full-time leader who believes in all that Sumter can be."

Most of Parnell's staff in his 2018 race quit and high-profile allies rescinded their endorsements after The Post and Courier uncovered assault allegations in his 1973 divorce records that he had not told them about.

Parnell decided to stay in the race, insisting he is a changed man.

Parnell, a longtime tax lawyer who worked for Goldman Sachs, ended up losing to U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, R-Rock Hill, by 16 percentage points. That represented a sharp drop from his 3 point loss a year earlier in a special election.

Incumbent Sumter Mayor Joe McElveen announced earlier this year he would not seek reelection after 20 years in the role, making him the city's longest-serving mayor.

Filing for the nonpartisan mayoral race closes at noon Monday. Several other candidates have also announced they are running, including real estate business owner Foxy Rae Campbell, City Council members Calvin Hastie and David Merchant, and community volunteer Sabrina Belcher.