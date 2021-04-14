Debate over adding Reconstruction to required college course delays vote on SC bill

COLUMBIA — Debate over whether the Reconstruction era following the Civil War should be required reading for South Carolina's college students halted legislators' discussion April 14 on requiring a semester-long course on America's founding.

The bill taken up by the House would require all students in South Carolina's public colleges to a take a semester-long course that "provides a comprehensive overview of the major events and turning points of American history."

Instruction must include reading — in their entirety — the U.S. Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, and the Emancipation Proclamation, as well as at least five essays from the Federalist Papers.

But Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, argued that if the intent is for students to better understand how America came to be, the measure should also include instruction on Reconstruction, when newly freed slaves acquired voting rights and ran South Carolina's Legislature, before the end of federal oversight ushered in the Jim Crow era.

She proposed adding John Hope Franklin's 1947 "From Slavery to Freedom" and five essays on Reconstruction to the course's required reading.

"Context is important. If we’re going to talk about equipping young people today to work and be effective in an increasingly diverse world, we need to give them the entire picture," she said. "What we have in this bill is part of the picture."

The legislation is nothing new.

Since 1924, state law has mandated a year-long course and test on the founding documents to graduate from a public college. Efforts to update the century-old law began seven years ago, with legislators complaining most colleges stopped following it. But the proposals repeatedly failed, partly due to pushback from university officials.

But with colleges no longer opposed, and civil unrest across the nation renewing calls for students to learn their history, the bill seemed poised to become law. The Senate passed a similar version unanimously last month.

Rep. Cezar McKnight, D-Kingstree, called the course a good start.

"This country sorely needs a lesson in basic civics," he said, calling the preamble to the Constitution "one of the greatest paragraphs ever composed in the English language.

"It’s clear that, nationally, we lack a fundamental understanding of the functions of government," McKnight added. "This is needed, but this isn’t the panacea."

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

Republican backers pointed out the proposal, not only makes the 97-year-old law more practical by shrinking the year-long requirement into a three-credit course, it also removes a problematic clause that the course's final test serves as a loyalty oath to the United States for students who are American citizens.

Rep. Tim McGinnis, R-Myrtle Beach, likened the course to handing students the "owners' manual" to the United States of America.

"We want you to read it. We want you to know what rights you have," he said. "We are giving our students who are the best and brightest in South Carolina another tool for when they get out of school, so they understand how their country works, what their rights are. This shouldn’t divide us along party lines. Let’s be united. Let’s give them the owner’s manual."

And that's when Cobb-Hunter proposed broadening that manual, and general support for the bill turned into a debate.

McKnight went back to the podium.

"We've got to appreciate and celebrate the story that is America and we do that by telling the complete story, not just whitewashing it," he said. "I'm wholeheartedly about educating our children about the U.S. Constitution, the Federalist Papers, all the things our founders considered when they founded this great nation.

"We also need to know it was created with a conundrum. We’ll have free people, but we’ll also have people in bondage," he continued. "And how that festered and metastasized to a Civil War. That's neither good nor bad. Those are facts, and that’s not to impugn anyone or any race, but we need to tell the story, the whole story and not just the parts we think make us feel good."

McGinnis called it a well-intentioned amendment that could create a problem for colleges. Specifying a particular book for a course could be seen by college accreditors as "telling colleges how to teach, and we can't do that."

"Kinda like the Constitution, it's an imperfect bill," he said. "Maybe we can improve on this as we move along."

The debate then got put on hold to check with colleges and potentially find a compromise, a surprising move for a GOP majority that easily had the votes to kill the amendment and approve the bill.

The chamber may revisit the bill as early as April 15.