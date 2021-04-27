Death penalty could soon resume after SC panel OKs electric chair, firing squad as methods

COLUMBIA — After extensive delays due to the state's inability to obtain lethal injection drugs, death penalty executions could soon resume in South Carolina after a state House panel approved a bill that would let prison officials use the electric chair or a firing squad instead.

In a 13 to 9 vote, the S.C. House Judiciary Committee advanced the legislation April 27 that has already passed in the state Senate. If it passes in the House, Gov. Henry McMaster has vowed to sign it into law.

Under current law, death row inmates can choose whether to die by lethal injection or the electric chair. But pharmaceutical manufacturers that make the fatal chemicals have stopped selling them to prisons for fear of lawsuits and bad publicity, meaning inmates who select that method cannot be executed.

The lack of lethal drugs has so far delayed the executions of two death row inmates, and a third inmate could have his execution stayed by the courts soon, according to the S.C. Department of Corrections.

There are an additional 34 inmates on death row in South Carolina, but they have not exhausted all of their appeals.

The vote came over vigorous protests from some of the committee's Democrats, led by state Rep. Justin Bamberg, who made several futile attempts to amend the bill.

"If you vote for this, you’re voting to kill at least three people," Bamberg said. "This is not some arbitrary future thing."

State Rep. Cezar McKnight, D-Kingstree, said he believes in principle that some violent criminals should be sentenced to death. But he pointed to examples of people whose convictions came into doubt after they were executed as reason for lawmakers to exercise caution.

"The reason why I'm opposed to capital punishment is because we haven't yet discovered the ability to resurrect someone," McKnight said. "We know for a fact that we have wrongly executed people in this country."

Among Bamberg's proposals were amendments to prevent the change in law from applying retroactively to current death row inmates, livestream the executions online, let families of wrongfully executed inmates sue the state, add hanging or the guillotine to the list of execution methods and abolish the death penalty altogether.

All of the amendment proposals were voted down largely along party lines as the Republican majority advanced the bill unchanged.

The measure could come up on the House floor for one final debate as soon as this week.