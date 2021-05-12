Death penalty by electrocution, firing squad could start as bill heads to governor's desk

COLUMBIA — South Carolina could soon resume death penalty executions with a bill heading to Gov. Henry McMaster's desk for his expected signature.

The Senate agreed 32-11 on May 12 to the House's changes to a proposal that makes electrocution the default method of execution, with the added option of dying by firing squad.

After the vote, McMaster repeated his promise to sign it.

Senators rejected attempts to further amend the bill, which would have sent the measure to a joint House-Senate panel to work toward a compromise. Democrats questioned why rush ending the debate on the next--last day of the regular legislative session, while advocates countered that "no" votes could jeopardize resolution of an emotional issue they've debated for five years.

"Those victims' families deserve the justice the state of South Carolina told them they would get," said its sponsor, Sen. Greg Hembree, a former solicitor who has prosecuted death penalty cases. "I wish we could all guarantee this could get resolved tomorrow. … That's one more chance to take it off the rails. We’ve got an opportunity right here, right now to pass the bill and tell those victims' families we’re going to do the right thing."

State law has given condemned inmates the option to die by injection since 1995.

But with all of the state's supply of drugs used to carry out lethal injection expired and pharmaceutical companies unwilling to sell any more for executions, the South Carolina prisons agency can't carry out an execution order unless the prisoner chooses to die strapped in the chair nicknamed "Old Sparky."

That hasn't happened since 2008. The last execution, a decade ago, was by lethal injection, according to the state Department of Corrections.

Three inmates on South Carolina's death row have had their lives spared — at least temporarily — because of Corrections' inability to execute them.

Under the bill, lethal injection becomes an option if drugs become available again.

With its passage, Corrections will inform the state Supreme Court it can carry out executions. Officials are already working on the protocols for carrying out an execution by firing squad, the agency said in a statement after the vote.

State Sen. Nikki Setzler, in his first term when the Legislature voted to reinstate the death penalty in 1977, said he supported it then and he supports it still. But the West Columbia Democrat opposed agreeing to the House version, which removed the requirement that the condemned sign and date his own death decision and get the signatures of two non-inmate witnesses.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

Hembree called that a "nothing thing" not worth holding up passage.

Senators urged against bringing emotion into a debate Democrats and Republicans contended was not about the death penalty itself. But both sides recounted gruesome details.

Sen. Gerald Malloy, D-Hartsville, gave his colleagues a step-by-step explanation of what it takes to die by electrocution and the excruciating pain and literal fire several jolts can bring. He conceded that death by firing squad is quick and far less prone to botching than either electrocution or lethal injection.

"What people don’t like are the optics of the firing squad," he said about the option added to the bill in March at the urging of fellow Democratic Sen. Dick Harpootlian, a former solicitor.

"I’m not advocating for the firing squad either," Malloy added.

"What are we going to consider cruel and unusual?" he asked.

He proposed putting in state law a list of 22 prohibited methods of execution dating back to medieval and even biblical times, including flaying, quartering, impalement, disembowelment, stoning, and crucifixion. He contended the list would signal legislators contemplated what the U.S. Constitution bars in the Eighth Amendment.

Hembree called a listing completely unnecessary.

"We don’t have to guard against these chamber of horrors because we have an Eighth Amendment," he said before senators voted 32-12 to reject the amendment.

Sen. Stephen Goldfinch, R-Murrells Inlet, went through his own list, recounting the torturous details of several of the murders committed by death row inmates.

"We've focused a lot on the defendant, what he goes through, his pain, what is undoubtedly a terrible execution. But we haven't focused on the victim," he said. "Each one of these victims deserve recognition and justice. There are people in this world who are horrible, horrible people. Like it or not, it’s a scary, horrible, terrible thing, but they deserve to die."

There are 36 inmates housed on death row at Broad River Correctional in Columbia. Another man sentenced to death in South Carolina is currently in a California prison.