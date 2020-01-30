COLUMBIA — Renowned comedian Dave Chappelle told a crowd of South Carolinians at the end of his standup routine Wednesday night he believes 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang has "got some (expletive) fantastic ideas," specifically citing Yang's signature proposal to give every American $1,000 per month.

Exactly one month out from South Carolina's Feb. 29 Democratic presidential primary, Chappelle's show in Columbia and two shows slated for North Charleston on Thursday night were intended to benefit Yang, with proceeds going to the serial entrepreneur's presidential campaign.

For those planning to go to the North Charleston shows, rest assured: the hour-long performance mostly featured a typically raucous Chappelle set, with a brief discussion of Yang only toward the end. Michelle Wolf and Donnell Rawlings opened.

"This is a very important election in a very strange time," Chappelle said, telling the crowd of several thousand at Columbia's Township Auditorium he does not often speak out about electoral politics but felt it would be helpful to bring attention to an outsider candidate like Yang.

While many attendees said they were only there to see Chappelle, plenty of audience members wore Yang's campaign apparel, including hats with "MATH" on them — which stands for "Make America Think Harder" — and cheered loudly when Chappelle mentioned Yang's supporters, known as the "Yang Gang."

Chappelle also riffed on President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, using an explicit analogy to argue that Trump's phone call with the Ukrainian president was clearly improper and that Trump now finds himself "in quite the pickle."

"This mother-(expletive) speaks fluent extortion, if that's what you mean by 'perfect,'" Chappelle said. "I don't know much about politics, but I've been extorted before and that's exactly what it sounds like. Perfect phone call."

An announcement before the show made clear that the views expressed by Chappelle were his alone, seemingly intended to prevent anyone from tying any of the comedian's more provocative jokes to the presidential candidate he's supporting.

Before heading to the show, Chappelle stopped by Yang's South Carolina headquarters to meet a few dozen supporters of the candidate and make a few phone calls to voters — all of whom were supportive of both Yang and Chappelle.

"This guy was incredibly inspiring to be around," Chappelle told the Yang supporters of their chosen candidate. "He had a fighting spirit, and I think we're going to make a lot of noise coming up. And I don't know about you, but I already know what I'm going to do with my $12,000."

Chappelle recalled how he had spent the previous night with both Yang's campaign and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders' campaign, which he described as a "weird thing."

"But you know, we're all on the same team, man," Chappelle said. "We're all doing the same fight. May the best one win. And I just hope a lot of people are aware of the option that Andrew Yang has presented. So let's get out there and spread the word."

State Rep. JA Moore, D-Goose Creek, also gave Chappelle a certificate commending him for his career on behalf of the S.C. Legislature.

Chappelle has some ancestral ties to the Palmetto State. His great-grandfather, Bishop William David Chappelle, was president of Allen University, a historically black university in Columbia, from 1897 to 1899 and later served as chairman of its board of trustees.

An auditorium on campus is named after Chappelle.