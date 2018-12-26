One of congressman-elect Joe Cunningham's new staffers may be a familiar face to constituents in South Carolina's 1st Congressional District.
The incoming Charleston Democrat told The Post and Courier he has hired April Derr, a longtime aide for Republican U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford, as his constituent services director.
"I've always admired Congressman Sanford's focus on constituent services and I intend to maintain that standard of excellence for the Lowcountry," Cunningham said.
Derr most recently served as district director for Sanford, R-Charleston. She was his chief of staff during his first stint in Congress.
Before joining Sanford's staff at the outset of his political career in 1995, she worked for two of his Republican predecessors, former U.S. Reps. Arthur Ravenel and Floyd Spence.
In addition to Derr, Cunningham has hired Hollis Infanzon as his district director. After working as a staffer in the Obama administration, Infanzon started an event consulting company before moving back to her home state of South Carolina and becoming chief operating officer at Speak Strategic, Cunningham spokesman Tyler Jones' firm.
Cunningham said Infanzon's federal government background and knowledge of the district would complement Derr's decades of experience assisting Lowcountry residents.
"Helping resolve things like a delayed VA claim, Social Security payments, or even processing a passport on short notice can help make a real difference in South Carolinian's lives, and helping people is one of the central reasons why I ran for Congress in the first place," he said.
Earlier this month, Cunningham tapped Mississippi-native Lane Lofton to be his chief of staff. Lofton last worked on Capitol Hill as an aide to ex-congressman Bobby Bright of Alabama from 2009 to 2010 and spent the past eight years as a lobbyist for a national television and internet trade association.