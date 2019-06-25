COLUMBIA — Senators approved Tuesday making former Rep. Mike Pitts a Laurens County judge, several months after he withdrew his bid to lead the state's land preservation agency amid intense scrutiny.
Pitts, a retired Greenville police officer, was among 34 magistrates — three of those in Laurens County — confirmed to the bench during Tuesday's special, one-day session.
In March, the Laurens Republican withdrew his name as director of the South Carolina Conservation Bank amid questioning from senators about his qualifications for the job and accusations of self-dealing.
In removing himself from contention, Pitts, who resigned his 16-year House seat after suffering a massive heart attack last October, said his recovery took a backslide due to the unexpectedly combative hearings.
Sen. Dick Harpootlian, who led the questioning during confirmation hearings, called it "good 'ol boy cronyism politics at its worst" for Pitts to be named a magistrate.
"Getting a magistrate's position ... shouldn't be the consolation prize for anything," said Harpootlian, D-Columbia. "It's cronyism and wrong and an example of what's wrong with state government."
Pitts said the magistrate's job fits with his law enforcement career.
"It goes hand in hand with what my career was" as a police officer, he told The Post and Courier.
Magistrates' duties include setting bail, issuing arrest and search warrants, and presiding over cases where the penalty involves fines or less than 30 days in jail.
In South Carolina, magistrates are picked by their local senators.
Officially, senators confirm the governor's appointments. But in reality, the governor names whoever the county delegation chooses, provided the candidate passes a test and has a clean record. Then, the senators from that county vote. Generally, other senators don't get involved in local appointments.
GOP Sen. Danny Verdin is the lone senator for Laurens County. He nominated Pitts in a letter to McMaster dated June 7. McMaster then forwarded Pitts' name to the Senate for confirmation.
Verdin didn't respond to a message for comment Tuesday evening.
Harpootlian said if he'd known Pitts' name was among the batch of magistrates being officially approved Tuesday he would've objected to at least call attention to it. But he found out about it afterward.
Pitts replaces Leesa Inabinet, who died in May, for the term that expires in 2023. He will officially step into the role after completing a training course next month.
He is not the only former legislator to be named a magistrate.
Then-Rep. Seth Whipper, D-North Charleston, resigned in August 2017 after nearly 23 years in the House to be a magistrate in Charleston County.
Other magistrates confirmed Tuesday included Joanna Summey, the daughter of North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey. She was re-appointed to a term that expires in 2023.