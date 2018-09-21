COLUMBIA — After another natural disaster hit South Carolina this month, a state agency that was designed as a temporary fix to help repair damaged houses after 2015 floods appears set to be called into action again.
Then-Gov. Nikki Haley established the South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office by executive order in 2015 to oversee the distribution of aid funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development after devastating floods ravaged parts of the state.
A year after the 2015 floods, the agency added another responsibility in response to Hurricane Matthew. Now, two years later, Hurricane Florence is likely to place yet another major task under the office's portfolio, once again extending the temporary agency's existence for another couple of years.
To date, the agency has completed repairs or replacement of 1,211 homes from the 2015 storm, with another 153 in construction, and has spent $52.6 million on those projects. For Hurricane Matthew, they have repaired or replaced 281 homes and have 65 under construction, spending $13.3 million.
That means they have completed about 58 percent of their work for the 2015 storm and 18 percent for Hurricane Matthew, said the office's director, J.R. Sanderson. Work on the 2015 storm is expected to wrap up in mid-2020, and Hurricane Matthew a year after that.
The agency can work until it runs out of money. From the $126 million grant for the 2015 storm, they hope to complete 2,150 homes; from the $96 million grant for Hurricane Matthew, at least 1,350 homes.
Haley tapped Kevin Shwedo, director of the state Department of Motor Vehicles, to temporarily lead the agency until he handed it off to Sanderson, his chief of staff, in 2016.
"We have a tremendous amount of communities and counties in South Carolina that are very poor," Sanderson said. "Housing clearly outweighs all other categories in terms of what is the best benefit for our citizen."
Arduous process
The office undergoes a rigorous process to determine eligibility for homeowners, partnering with a University of South Carolina research team to map out the most vulnerable communities in the state and prioritizing them based on need.
Assistance from the Disaster Recovery Office comes with several strings attached. For example, homeowners are required to purchase insurance, including flood insurance if they live on a floodplain.
"I do not want to, under any circumstance whatsoever, rebuild Bill Gates' house," Sanderson said. "Conversely, I do not ever want to ever, ever reinforce a slumlord that runs a trailer park. So we go through a very, very arduous process to determine that, yes, you are eligible for this program."
Sanderson takes pride in the office's pace of work in comparison to other states around the country, and the agency fines or fires contractors that operate too slowly. But he knows that may be little comfort to those rebuilding their lives after each catastrophe.
"Regardless of how fast I turn, how fast I can get you into the program, how fast I can determine you eligible, how fast I can get you to a signing with a contractor, I’ll still never be fast enough for the citizen, and I certainly won’t be fast enough for every citizen’s representative," he said.
Getting people impacted by Hurricane Florence into the program remains months away, once floodwaters recede and the federal government can fully assess the extent of the damage. But the agency may have a head start in terms of publicizing the operation because many of the impacted counties have already interacted with the agency from the previous disasters.
In a letter to the state's congressional delegation Thursday, Gov. Henry McMaster placed the preliminary estimate of Florence's damage at more than $1.2 billion. That includes a potential request for $540 million in grants overseen by the Disaster Recovery Office — an amount that would dwarf the previous two.
Quasi-permanent status
The string of natural disasters in South Carolina has effectively morphed the temporary agency into a quasi-permanent status without actually being enacted into state law. Sanderson reports to a governor-appointed board, which consists of Shwedo, former Haley chief of staff James Burns and S.C. Department of Administration director Marcia Adams.
State Sen. Ronnie Cromer, R-Newberry, said lawmakers may take a look next session at whether to spend state taxes on administration, for an agency that can be called into action when needed, similar to the way the state Emergency Management Division operates. For now, though, he expects it won’t be necessary.
"I don't know if we need to yet because we may be spending a fair amount of money on an agency that we don't normally use," Cromer said. "But Mother Nature has forced it into becoming a semi-permanent agency by virtue of the fact that she's dumped quite a few of those natural disasters on us in the last three years."
Under the current set-up, the agency is allowed to use up to five percent of their allotted federal funds on operational costs, including salaries for its 18 full-time employees, allowing it to remain off the state's payroll.
As far as Sanderson is concerned, the politics of the issue should be left to the Legislature. He continues to operate under the premise Haley established — even if she had not initially envisioned it to last so long.
"When this grant runs out, we go away," Sanderson said. "So we are not a burden to government. We're not a growth in government. We're simply executing a mission here to assist the citizens of South Carolina."