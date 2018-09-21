COLUMBIA — After another natural disaster hit South Carolina this month, a state agency created as a temporary fix to repair houses after 2015 floods may be called into action again.
Then-Gov. Nikki Haley established the South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office by executive order in 2015 to distribute aid from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development after floods devastated parts of the state.
A year after those floods, the Disaster Recovery Office added another responsibility after Hurricane Matthew hit. Two years later, Hurricane Florence is likely to add yet another major task to the agency's portfolio, extending its existence for another few years.
To date, the agency has helped complete repairs or replacement of 1,211 homes from the 2015 storm, with another 153 under construction, and it has spent $52.6 million on those projects. For Hurricane Matthew, it has spent $13.3 million to help repair or replace 281 homes, with 65 under construction.
The agency has completed about 58 percent of its work for the 2015 storm and 18 percent for Hurricane Matthew, said the office's director, J.R. Sanderson. Work on the 2015 storm is expected to wrap up in the middle of 2020, and Hurricane Matthew a year after that.
The agency can work until it runs out of money. From the $126 million grant for the 2015 storm, it eventually hopes to complete 2,150 homes; from the $96 million grant for Hurricane Matthew, at least 1,350 homes.
Haley tapped Kevin Shwedo, director of the state Department of Motor Vehicles, to lead the agency temporarily until he handed it off to Sanderson, his chief of staff, in 2016.
"We have a tremendous amount of communities and counties in South Carolina that are very poor," Sanderson said. "Housing clearly outweighs all other categories in terms of what is the best benefit for our citizen."
'I'll never be fast enough'
The office undergoes a rigorous process to determine which homeowners are eligible for help. It partners with a University of South Carolina research team to map out the most vulnerable communities in the state and prioritizing them based on need.
Help from the Disaster Recovery Office comes with strings attached: For example, homeowners must purchase insurance, including flood insurance if they live in a flood zone.
"I do not want to, under any circumstance whatsoever, rebuild Bill Gates' house," Sanderson said. "Conversely, I do not ever want to ever, ever reinforce a slumlord that runs a trailer park. So we go through a very, very arduous process to determine that, yes, you are eligible for this program."
Sanderson takes pride in the office's pace of work in comparison to other states around the country, and the agency fines or fires contractors who operate too slowly. But he knows that may be little comfort to those rebuilding their lives.
"Regardless of how fast I turn, how fast I can get you into the program, how fast I can determine you are eligible, how fast I can get you to a signing with a contractor, I’ll still never be fast enough for the citizen," he said, "and I certainly won’t be fast enough for every citizen’s representative."
Getting residents impacted by Hurricane Florence into the program remains months away, once floodwaters recede and the federal government assesses the damage. But the agency may have a head start in terms of publicizing its operation because many impacted counties already have interacted with it after previous disasters.
In a letter to the state's congressional delegation Thursday, Gov. Henry McMaster placed the preliminary estimate of Florence's damage at more than $1.2 billion. That includes a potential request for $540 million in grants overseen by the Disaster Recovery Office — an amount that would dwarf the previous two.
'Not a growth in government'
The string of natural disasters in South Carolina has effectively morphed the temporary agency into a quasi-permanent status. Sanderson reports to a governor-appointed board, which consists of Shwedo, former Haley chief of staff James Burns and S.C. Department of Administration director Marcia Adams.
State Sen. Ronnie Cromer, R-Newberry, said lawmakers may look into whether to spend state money on administration, for an agency that can be called into action when needed, similar to the way the state Emergency Management Division operates. For now, though, Cromer doubted if that would be necessary.
"I don't know if we need to yet because we may be spending a fair amount of money on an agency that we don't normally use," he said. "But Mother Nature has forced it into becoming a semi-permanent agency by virtue of the fact that she's dumped quite a few of those natural disasters on us in the last three years."
Under the current set-up, the agency may use up to 5 percent of its allotted federal funds on operational costs, including salaries for its 18 full-time employees. That has allowed it to remain off the state's payroll.
As far as Sanderson is concerned, the politics of the issue should be left to the Legislature. He continues to operate under the premise Haley established — even if she had not originally envisioned it to last so long.
"When this grant runs out, we go away," Sanderson said. "So we are not a burden to government. We're not a growth in government. We're simply executing a mission here to assist the citizens of South Carolina."