COVID vaccine doses could be divided in SC based solely on county populations

Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely - heavy rainfall is possible, especially this evening. Low 57F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely - heavy rainfall is possible, especially this evening. Low 57F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.