COVID vaccine doses could be divided in SC based solely on county populations

COLUMBIA — South Carolina's limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine doses could be distributed to each county based solely on how many people live there, if a policy tentatively adopted Tuesday becomes reality.
Presented with two possibilities for divvying up federal vaccine shipments, the governing board of the state's public health agency went with the simpler one — Model A, a strictly per-capita allocation, providing the most doses to the places with the most people.
But the vote doesn't put the model in place immediately. Instead, the board directed the agency's leaders to spend the next 2 ½ weeks — until the board's next meeting — working out the logistics for how that allocation method would work.
"We don't want to put it in place and have it start and have it not be successful," said board member Rick Lee of Rock Hill.
With the state's allotment expected to continue at roughly 63,000 weekly for the foreseeable future, the model would provide 5,765 of those doses to Greenville County, the state's most populous; 4,650 to Richland County; and 4,550 doses to Charleston County. The smallest weekly allotment would go to poor, rural Allendale County at 100, according to the chart presented to board members.
