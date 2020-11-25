COVID-19 testing can officially begin in schools, following governor's order

COLUMBIA — Students and teachers can get a rapid-result COVID-19 test at public schools across South Carolina under an order signed Wednesday by Gov. Henry McMaster.
The executive order, which McMaster announced last week was coming, provides the authority needed for school nurses to use nasal swab test kits to quickly discern whether a cough, sneezing and other symptoms are COVID-19 or something else.
It allows guidelines from the state's public health agency to function like a standing medical order from a doctor, with the goal of keeping classrooms open and enabling more schools to provide a full week of in-person learning. The credit-card-sized tests, provided through the federal government, can determine within 20 minutes whether the test-taker has COVID-19, requiring a two-week quarantine, or something else.
"Right now, too many South Carolina parents are having to choose between their jobs and their children because they aren’t being given an option to send their children to school for in-person instruction," McMaster said in releasing the order. "School districts throughout our state have shown that we can safely educate our children in the classroom, and these tests will give students, teachers, and faculty members another layer of defense against the COVID-19 virus."
The tests are optional not only for parents but also for school districts, which can decide to opt out.
More than 220,000 test kits are available for schools statewide, which the Department of Health and Environmental Control expects to distribute next week. Plans call for districts to receive enough to test roughly 10 percent of their student enrollment and staff.
How quickly they become available at participating schools will depend on local officials figuring out the logistics, such as distribution of the parental consent forms and designating a testing location inside or outside the school, or both.
All Charleston County schools will be participating, a district spokeswoman said this week. Other districts were awaiting more information from the state before deciding.
The state expects to receive 1.55 million of the tests from the federal government by year's end. Whether public schools receive any more will depend on their participation and how quickly they go through them.
