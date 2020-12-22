COVID-19 relief bill features 'three-martini lunch' tax deduction pushed by SC's Tim Scott

COLUMBIA — The sweeping COVID-19 relief and government funding package that passed through Congress on Monday included a controversial provision championed by South Carolina's U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, derisively known as the "three-martini lunch" tax deduction.

The policy will allow companies to deduct the full cost of business meals off their federal taxes for the next two years, up from the 50 percent that has been permitted since the 1980s.

Scott, R-S.C, argued the change will help restaurants that have been strangled by the coronavirus pandemic, as many were forced to close for months and continue to struggle to stay afloat due to health guidelines urging the public to refrain from indoor dining.

"The rationale is clear — we are incentivizing more people to eat at or order from restaurants, which means more tables and orders for waiters and bartenders, more meals for kitchen staff to make, and more revenue for these small businesses," Scott said, noting that the measure was supported by both national and state restaurant associations.

But the idea has been criticized by other experts across the political spectrum, who fear it will do little to spur the economy and instead mostly help wealthy executives who have fared better than most during the pandemic.

The change was even panned by the conservative Wall Street Journal editorial board, who called Scott's proposal "bad tax policy now or any time."

"No business people we know make a lunch decision for tax reasons, and corporations don’t need another tax code carve-out," the editorial board wrote. "This isn’t Covid relief. It’s a political favor for a specific industry."

News media reports on the estimated cost of the deduction have run to as much as $6 billion.

In Scott's native Lowcountry, restaurateurs and tourism boosters have also been divided about the benefits of the measure.

Helen Hill, CEO of the Charleston Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, said her organization is "very thankful that this was included, particularly right now."

"The tourism industry has been devastated by COVID, especially the restaurant sector," Hill said. "What a wonderful way to incentivize folks to get out and patronize restaurants, as well as bring back some business functions as it's safe to do so."

But Michael Shemtov, who owns Butcher & Bee, Workshop and The Daily, described Scott's measure as "by far, the least meaningful part of this legislation that got passed for restaurants."

The money that the federal government will forgo due to the deduction could instead be spent helping restaurants in other ways, he said, like distributing grants based on sales decline rather than just payroll.

"This really benefits a specific kind of business that takes people out to expensive meals," Shemtov said, arguing that the aid is likely to disproportionately flow to higher-end, white tablecloth restaurants rather than a broader array of establishments.

The provision was just one of many tacked onto a massive package that included $900 billion in coronavirus relief, as well as $1.4 trillion in broader government funding.

South Carolina's congressional delegation was divided on the overall product.

Scott and Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham voted for it, along with House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-Columbia; U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, D-Charleston; and U.S. Rep. Tom Rice, R-Myrtle Beach.

But U.S. Reps. William Timmons, R-Greenville, and Ralph Norman, R-Rock Hill, voted against it, complaining about the haphazard process that forced lawmakers to vote on a more than 5,000-page bill with just a few hours to digest it.

"I have opposed wasteful government spending since I came to Congress, and with our national debt quickly approaching $30 trillion, I could not support this colossal package," Timmons said.

U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-Springdale, did not vote as he is quarantining after contracting the coronavirus.

A spokesman for U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-Laurens, said he was unable to make it back to Washington for the last-minute votes due to a family commitment but opposed the bill.

Clyburn touted several of his priorities that made it into the final legislation, including $730 billion for rural broadband expansion; $35 million to reimburse non-federal sponsors of projects like the Charleston Harbor deepening, as well as more than $20 million in funding for Charleston Harbor maintenance; and $25 billion in rental assistance.