Court ruling rejects McMaster plea to deny non-Christian foster care placements

COLUMBIA — A U.S. District Court judge dealt a blow last week to Gov. Henry McMaster and federal officials, ruling that a Greenville-based adoption agency can’t deny placements with non-Christian families.

The ongoing legal dispute between Miracle Hill Ministries and civil rights groups including the ACLU has drawn interest from McMaster, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and members of the state's congressional delegation, who insist the case is about religious liberty.

On Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Cain said Miracle Hill's withholding of adoption privileges to Eden Rogers and her wife, Brandy Welch, violated their 14th amendment rights to equal protection from religious discrimination.

It wasn’t a total victory for the couple, however, as Cain rejected the claim they were discriminated against based on their sexual orientation.

“There are many children in South Carolina that need foster homes, and we remain hopeful that couples like us can provide children a lovely home without being rejected or discriminated against,” the couple said in a statement.

Miracle Hill Ministries serves about 15 percent of the state’s foster care families, but restricts its program to straight Protestant families.

In January 2019, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services granted a waiver request by McMaster allowing faith-based foster agencies to refuse families who don’t ascribe to their principles.

Last spring, Lambda Legal, the South Carolina Equality Coalition, the American Civil Liberties Union and the ACLU of South Carolina filed a lawsuit in federal court on behalf of Rogers and Welch, saying that response was discriminatory.

"No child in foster care who can’t safely be with their family should be denied the opportunity of a loving and nurturing foster home simply because the prospective parents don’t meet a taxpayer-funded agency’s religious litmus test,” Currey Cook, counsel and director of the Youth in Out-Of-Home Care Project at Lambda Legal, said.

McMaster spokesman Brian Symmes said the administration had no comment on Cain’s ruling, but the governor has been clear in the past about his support for Miracle Hill.

Prospective foster care parents can still pursue placements from other agencies around the state, his office has said.

“Anybody who is willing to open their home to a child in need is providing a critically important service,” Symmes said in 2019. “Gov. McMaster’s position has nothing to do with keeping anyone from fostering children and has everything to do with protecting Miracle Hill’s ability to exercise its own religious freedom."