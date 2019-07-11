COLUMBIA — A day before the University of the South Carolina board planned to vote for a new president who has generated controversy on campus, a state judge told the college to hold off after a trustee complained that the special meeting violated state law.
USC board member Charles Williams won a temporary restraining order Thursday because the board was not notified of the special meeting five days ahead of time. Trustees received an announcement on Tuesday, just three days in advance of a Friday meeting and the week after Gov. Henry McMaster lobbied the board to reconsider retired Army Gen. Robert Caslen as USC's new president.
In April, the board passed over Caslen, the front-runner among four presidential finalists, after protests over the former West Point superintendent's lack of experience and personal skills.
Williams' complaint said holding a board meeting without the legally required notice would harm the university by "casting doubt on the legitimacy" of a vote for a new president. USC canceled the meeting after the order was issued. A court hearing is scheduled for July 19 before Judge Robert Hood in Columbia.
Caslen was expected to have enough board votes to succeed Harris Pastides. Williams, who opposes the three-star general from taking over USC, said he hopes trustees use the delay to reconsider their vote especially with concerns that McMaster's lobbying and plans to chair the board meeting could damage USC's accreditation.
A top official with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, which bans political influence in school management, told The Post and Courier this week that McMaster's involvement in the presidential vote "raises concerns.”
"This has become so political," said Williams, an Orangeburg attorney. "The governor is endangering us. It's careless, uncalled for and reckless."
As the court order was issued, McMaster was preparing to send a letter to USC board chairman John von Lehe asking that he postpone the meeting to allow for proper notification time and avoid any unnecessary distractions from the vote on Caslen, said Brian Symmes, the governor's spokesman. Earlier Thursday, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said McMaster told him the meeting will still go on as planned.
Caslen is facing stiff opposition at South Carolina's largest college.
The USC Faculty Senate gave Caslen a vote no confidence during an held an emergency meeting Thursday and asked the board to conduct a new search.
"A leader needs followers, and we would not follow," said Bethany Bell, a social work professor who chairs the faculty welfare committee. "So, he will not be successful if he comes here."
Students and faculty were unhappy that the vote for an unpopular president was taking place during the summer when the campus is sparsely populated. And protests were planned for Friday's meeting.
Caslen has been criticized for not having a doctorate degree or extensive research background as well as comments that were taken to blame binge drinking for sexual assault. The combat veteran who was at the Pentagon during the 9/11 attacks also was a finalist to become President Donald Trump's national security adviser.
But McMaster, upset at how Caslen was treated on campus, has fought for a board vote to turn the general into USC's next president. McMaster has never met Caslen, but he called to apologize to the general after the board's vote this spring.
Despite campus protests, Caslen would be popular choice in a the state that includes four major military bases and has one of the nation's largest military veteran populations. Republican state lawmakers who dominate the Legislature believe the general, now working at the University of Central Florida, also will control costs and slow tuition hikes because he does not come from a traditional academic background.
McMaster told trustees that Caslen could help win military contracts for the state's largest college. Caslen has not returned calls this week.
USC's leadership is in flux.
After reopening the search in April, trustees appointed USC Upstate chancellor Brendan Kelley as interim president with Harris Pastides set to retire at the end of July. The school also is looking for a new provost after Joan Gabel left to become president at the University of Minnesota.