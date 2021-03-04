County election officials voice concern about proposal to give SC agency more power

COLUMBIA — Some county election officials are raising alarms about a fast-moving bill that would give the state elections agency more power to standardize the process at the ballot box, saying it would jeopardize their flexibility to take their own actions to fit their unique needs.

In a letter to lawmakers, Charleston County's elections board chairwoman, Christie Companion Varnado, wrote that they were "deeply concerned about the implications" the proposal would have on them.

"While uniformity in the election process is desirable in many respects, due to differences among the counties, one size does not always fit all," Varnado wrote.

S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Hartsville, proposed the measure this session, citing concerns about how the counties were verifying signatures on absentee ballots.

While participating in a series of lawsuits ahead of the 2020 elections, Lucas learned that many counties had different signature verification processes, and some did not have any verification process at all.

"I think a vote in Darlington (or) a vote in Lancaster ought to be the same as a vote in Greenwood or a vote in Abbeville," he said during a subcommittee hearing in February. "Some counties can't do things one way and some counties do things a different way. I think there's a constitutional failing, a constitutional problem with that."

The bill, H.3444, would empower the State Elections Commission to "supervise and standardize the performance, conduct, and practices" of county election commissions and "ensure those boards’ compliance with applicable state or federal law or State Election Commission policies, procedures, and regulations."

But Varndado said that the legislation would let the state agency "implement policies and procedures with absolute authority without having a full understanding of the distinctive nature and needs of each locality."

She also noted that the state agency already supervises training of election officials, and county board members are already appointed by the governor at the recommendation of the county legislative delegation, which she said "allows for sufficient oversight."

Lucas declined to comment on the letter because it was addressed to the Charleston delegation.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

In addition to giving the State Election Commission more power, Lucas' proposal would also change the agency's composition, adding four new members appointed by the Legislature.

The initial proposal would have made the state commission evenly split 4-4 by party, but it was later changed to give Republicans a 6-3 advantage, similar to their current 4-1 advantage.

The Charleston board has an influential ally in one of their delegation's lawmakers. State Sen. Chip Campsen, R-Charleston, said he agrees with their concerns and has proposed his own bill, S.499, that would make much less significant changes to the Election Commission.

Campsen's bill would allow the Senate to confirm the governor's appointees to the Election Commission, giving the Legislature a role in the process, but it would not substantially change the commission's authority over the counties.

"I think it's important to keep the ultimate authority at the county level," Campsen said. "Some do it better than others, but I think having those local officials conducting their elections mean they know what their counties need better than someone statewide."

Other county elections officials in the Lowcountry said they share the concerns Charleston's raised.

Adam Hammons, the Berkeley County elections director, said local control means the board "can quickly react and make sure we're serving the voters in our county in the best way possible for our county."

"What fits for Charleston doesn't necessarily work for Berkeley or Dorchester, and that also doesn't work for a really small county like McCormick or Allendale," Hammons said. "Every county is so diverse in their size and scope of what they have to do that a one-size-fits-all model managed by one entity could lead to problems."

Lucas' bill has already moved through the House committee process and could come up for a vote in that chamber soon. But Campsen said he expects the Senate will view it more skeptically and is hopeful they will be more amenable to his less drastic reforms.