Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker will take part in The Post and Courier's "Pints and Politics" series Friday in Charleston.

Booker will be at Palmetto Brewing Co., 289 Huger St. The event begins at 3 p.m., with the questioning start time set for 4 p.m.

Booker, a Democratic U.S. senator from New Jersey, will answer questions from the newspaper's political beat staff. Attendees can also submit questions for the candidate on various facets of the 2020 race. Forms to submit questions are passed out at the event.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

The event is free but participants are asked to reserve tickets by going to postandcourier.com/PintsAndPolitics.

The site includes video links of past Pints and Politics events.