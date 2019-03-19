COLUMBIA — U.S. Sen. Cory Booker will participate in a nationally televised CNN town hall next week broadcast live from South Carolina, his campaign announced Tuesday.
The New Jersey Democrat's town hall will be at 10 p.m. March 27 at Stevenson Auditorium in Orangeburg, moderated by anchor Don Lemon.
According to CNN, limited seating for the event will be distributed by the S.C. Democratic Party and two historically black colleges — S.C. State University and Claflin University.
The town hall will be the latest in a series conducted by CNN for 2020 presidential candidates, but the first in South Carolina.
It will follow Booker's third 2020 presidential campaign trip to the Palmetto State on Saturday, with stops planned in Rock Hill at 11:30 a.m. and Columbia at 4 p.m.
Booker has placed an early emphasis on South Carolina in the first couple months of his campaign — featuring clips of a Martin Luther King Jr. Day rally at the Statehouse in his announcement video, hiring experienced staffers and becoming one of the first candidates to venture beyond the state's biggest cities.