Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker will spend his Monday night in Charleston, where he will take part in a town hall just days after taking questions on the national debate stage.

The town hall, which the campaign is billing as a "Charleston conversation" on an event page, could provide a needed boost for the New Jersey Senator, where he has struggled to break out from the pool of nearly two dozen presidential candidates in a key early primary state.

According to a Post and Courier/Change Research poll in mid-June of likely South Carolina Democratic primary voters, the Palmetto State favorites so far are former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Hosted by state Sen. Marlon Kimpson, the town hall will take place at the International Longmen's Association Hall, 1142 Morrison Drive, in downtown Charleston. Doors will open at 5 p.m. Start time for the event is 5:30 p.m.

Kimpson has hosted similar events with two other presidential candidates during this election cycle so far.

The first was former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke in March. The most recent candidate to participate in Kimpson's presidential town hall series was former Vice President Joe Biden.

According to The Post and Courier's 2020 presidential candidate tracker, Booker's campaign has hosted more events in the Charleston area than any other.

Kimpson has not endorsed anyone in the 2020 race yet, but he has told The Post and Courier he plans to do so when the time is right.

"Part of my endorsement will depend upon how these candidates interact and respond to the constituents that I represent," Kimpson said Wednesday.

In the 2016 presidential election, Kimpson hosted similar town hall events with all of the Democratic presidential candidates.

He ended up endorsing Clinton three weeks before South Carolina's 2016 Democratic presidential preference primary.