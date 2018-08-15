COLUMBIA — The Statehouse corruption probe trial of former House Judiciary chairman Jim Harrison appears likely to start this fall after a judge heard his arguments Wednesday to throw out the case.
Judge Carmen Mullen told attorneys during a hearing in Columbia to expect for the trial to start on Oct. 22, but she did not issue a formal ruling about Harrison's motions to dismiss his misconduct in office and conspiracy charges.
She asked prosecutors to submit parts of grand jury testimony to back their arguments.
Prosecutors have accused Harrison of failing to reveal in financial disclosure statements while he was in office that he was paid $900,000 over 12 years by working for influential Columbia political and business consultant Richard Quinn.
Quinn created a powerhouse with a client list that included some of South Carolina’s biggest corporations, state agencies and trade groups — many of whom lobbied members of the General Assembly.
Among the laws Harrison backed was the controversial 2007 decision that allowed S.C. Electric & Gas to charge customers for a failed Fairfield County nuclear plant when Richard Quinn & Associates represented the utility.
SCE&G and its partner Santee Cooper pulled out of the failing project last year after spending more than $9 billion in what's considered the biggest business failure in state history.
Harrison's attorney Reggie Lloyd said after the hearing that all utilities benefited from the law known as the Base Load Review Act. That is his argument on other bills Harrison backed, including one that would have created a school choice program at a time when Quinn's firm represented a school-choice organization.
Lloyd added that Harrison was not required to disclose his work for Quinn or with the firm's clients that lobbied at the Statehouse.
Special prosecutor and 1st Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe said during the hearing if Harrison had revealed his alleged conflicts with businesses that lobby the General Assembly then Quinn's firm "would have lost millions of dollars" in consulting fees.
Lloyd has said Harrison was hired by Quinn to work on political campaigns. Quinn has represented Gov. Henry McMaster, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and President Ronald Reagan as well as a number of state candidates.
Pascoe said Richard Quinn & Associates employees testified before a grand jury that they were not aware of Harrison working on campaigns.
Harrison, a Columbia attorney who once discussed becoming a partner in Quinn's firm, stopped receiving payments when he decided to not seek re-election in 2012, Pascoe said.
"That's what makes this case so egregious and makes Mr. Harrison so corrupt," Pascoe said. "He got paid $85,000 (a year) to be chairman of judiciary."
Among Quinn’s clients was the state’s main defense attorneys’ organization, S.C. Association for Justice, which would have an interest in bills going through Harrison’s judiciary committee that handles 40 percent of all legislation.
Lloyd argued that Quinn's agency was not a lobbying firm. Yet Richard Quinn & Associates agreed to pay a fine for failing to register as a lobbyist after other charges were dropped against Quinn himself late last year.
Quinn's son, Rick, resigned as a lawmaker as a part of a plea deal in the corruption probe.
Harrison is the third lawmaker ensnared in the ongoing investigation to try to have the charges thrown out on technicalities. The other two, Rick Quinn and former state Sen. John Courson, failed in their bids.
No Statehouse corruption probe cases so far involving four legislators and Richard Quinn have gone to trial. The lawmakers, including House Speaker Bobby Harrell, all pleaded guilty and resigned from office.
Harrison is the first lawmaker ensnared in the probe actually paid to work with Quinn. The others used Quinn as a political consultant.
Harrison's hearing is scheduled to start just two weeks before Election Day, which could cause potential headaches for McMaster.
The Republican seeking to keep his governor's seat was a longtime client of Richard Quinn & Associates. The governor, who has not been tied to the investigation, is not using Quinn in the campaign. But his work with the embattled consultant was fodder for foes during a contentious primary.
Harrison and ex-state Rep. Tracy Edge, who was paid about $300,000 from Quinn’s firm, are the only remaining lawmakers charged in the Statehouse probe whose cases remain in court.