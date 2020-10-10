Coroner and clerk of court posts on Charleston County ballot

Most Charleston County residents have no dealings with the coroner or the clerk of court in any given year, but both elective offices play important roles and their leadership will be determined by the 2020 election.

For 14 years, Republican Rae Wooten has been the familiar face of the Coroner's Office, but she's retiring. Wooten endorsed Chief Deputy Bobbi Jo O'Neal, a registered nurse who's been at the coroner's office for 20 years.

“The citizens and visitors to the area should care who the coroner is because we speak for those who died, and we determine how they died," said O'Neal, 51, of Mount Pleasant. “I find it to be a calling, to help families and speak to individuals who can no longer speak for themselves."

Democrat Herbert S. Fielding, an owner of Fielding Homes for Funerals, is the son of the late state lawmaker Herbert U. Fielding. He previously ran unsuccessfully for state House and Senate seats, and a school board seat.

“I’ve worked in a funeral home all my life," said Fielding, 67, of West Ashley. "It’s something I understand, and I have the temperament to do the job, dealing with people who are grieving."

O'Neal earlier this year sought unsuccessfully to have Fielding stripped from the ballot, arguing that he had not met state-mandated training requirements for the office. In August, Circuit Judge Markley Dennis ruled that Fielding is a qualified candidate because he is in the process of completing the training.

O'Neal is president-elect of the International Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners, which has accredited the Charleston County Coroner's Office.

“I’ve really been fighting my whole career to improve services," she said. “I’ve recruited, hired and mentored almost every employee in the office."

Fielding said he thinks the office, which has 17 employees, is over-staffed.

"I think with some better management, we could reduce costs," he said.

The county coroner does not conduct autopsies — forensic pathologists under contract with the county do that — but the office conducts death investigations, and its decisions play key roles in criminal investigations and insurance cases.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

“I don’t discount the experience of my opponent, but I have the managerial skills, and the skills in the industry of death," said Fielding.

The Charleston County clerk of court is in charge of the county's Judicial Complex and is the record-keeper for the courts, managing the docket and the budget with a staff of 82.

Julie Armstrong, a Republican, has been Charleston County's clerk of court since 1992 and is facing her first competitive election in 28 years.

“I enjoy it, and I think we provide wonderful services to the citizens of Charleston County," said Armstrong, 60, who was the 2017 Clerk of Court of the Year in South Carolina according to her county biography.

Delinquent Tax Collector Dan Gregory also wants the job. He previously ran for county register of deeds several times as a Republican, but is running for clerk of court on both the Democrat and Libertarian ticket, which is allowed under state law.

“I guess Donald Trump has pushed me to the breaking point, and I’ve said that’s just not working for me," said Gregory, 56, explaining his recent change of party affiliation.

He's worked in South Carolina governments all his career, and said he's skilled at managing employees and budgets.

“I’m extremely anal with the public’s money," Gregory said. "I'm a real stickler for that."

Armstrong said her office has been a leader in South Carolina, developing a first-in-the-state online jury summons process, and this month will be first in South Carolina to use electronic sentencing sheets to avoid confusion with hand-written orders.