Confederate flags would be barred from SC license plates under Democratic leader's bill

COLUMBIA — South Carolina's Democratic House leader hopes to end the 15-year run of a specialty license plate whose emblem he says is a painful reminder of the state's racist past.

A bill sponsored by House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford would bar the state from issuing any more tags bearing the Sons of Confederate Veterans seal, which is the square Confederate Battle Flag, framed by the group's name and founding year.

The proposal essentially makes the group's plate illegal for road use after two years, since the 788 currently affixed to vehicles — representing just 0.04% of all tags issued — couldn't be renewed.

“A Confederate flag is no longer appropriate on a license tag in South Carolina and, if it is, then what group may come next? Is a group going to use a swastika? Is that OK?” Rutherford said. “We know better, and we should simply fix it.”

The Sons of Confederate Veterans plate is among more than 150 specialty tags South Carolina drivers can choose from, for a fee. About two-thirds of its $30 biennial cost supports the organization's South Carolina chapters, which amounts to just over $15,000 total every two years based on the latest data from the state Department of Motor Vehicles.

The number of Sons of Confederate Veterans tags on the road has dropped by roughly a quarter since 2015, when an avowed White supremacist gunned down nine Black parishioners at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston following a Bible study.

The massacre resulted in the state Legislature voting to remove the battle flag from its 30-foot perch beside a Confederate soldiers' monument on the Statehouse's front lawn and send it to the state's military history museum.

“A lot of people are afraid to put it on their car right now,” DMV chief Kevin Shwedo told The Post and Courier.

Jamie Graham, South Carolina's Sons of Confederate Veterans commander, did not return a call seeking comment. But the group's national commander-in-chief said displaying the plate is not meant as an expression of intolerance.

“Our symbol incorporates the battle flag in it, and that is a copywritten symbol that is approved by the United States government,” said Larry McCluney, of Greenwood, Mississippi. “Why would a local entity be opposed to that?"

The group, whose stated mission is to honor members' ancestors who fought for the South, is based in Tennessee but was founded in the former Confederate capital of Richmond, Virginia, in 1896.

Other states with similar license plates include Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and Tennessee, according to their DMV registries.

Proceeds help pay for a range of items, including t-shirts, replica battle uniforms, and trips, McCluney said.

“In my mind, it would be discriminatory toward us as an organization when the state issues tags to other organizations,” McCluney said.

Rutherford, an attorney, rejects that claim.

“They can take a bumper sticker and they can put it on their car all day, but this is an official tag of the state of South Carolina,” said the Columbia Democrat. “If a person wants a Confederate flag on their car, they can paint it on there like the Dukes of Hazzard and they should, so that we can recognize them for the vile, hateful people that they are.”

On its website, the Sons of Confederate Veterans describes itself as a “strictly patriotic, historical, educational, fraternal, benevolent, non-political, non-racial and non-sectarian” group which "condemns the misuse of its sacred symbols and flags" for racist behavior.

The nation's high court has already made clear a state can keep the rebel flag off license plates, if it wants.

A day after the shooting in 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court said states can regulate plate designs without violating free speech rights. The justices rejected arguments by the Sons of Confederate Veterans' Texas division, which sued the Lone Star State in 2009 for denying its specialty plate application. In the 5-4 decision, justices said a plate's design can be considered government speech, so the First Amendment doesn't apply.

Rutherford, who introduced his bill Dec. 9 for the session that starts in two weeks, has yet to pick up sponsors.

He hopes it becomes part of a larger movement of South Carolina addressing its racist history.

The May 25 death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black Minneapolis man who died as a White police officer knelt on his neck for nearly 8 minutes, sparked protests and riots nationwide.

The response in South Carolina included the removal in Charleston of a John C. Calhoun statue, and calls by students and trustees at Clemson and Winthrop universities to rename buildings bearing the name of a governor whose White supremacist policies created the Jim Crow-era South. A 2000 state law says such name changes require legislative approval.

The DMV isn't taking a stance on the bill.

“This is a political decision and we will either continue making the plate in its current form or change it if the legislature requires us to, but we don't have a firm position,” said director Shwedo.