Confederate flag squabble at The Citadel chapel rising again

During the recent Statehouse corruption probe, two of the state's top prosecutors — 1st Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe and Attorney General Alan Wilson — bitterly did not get along.

Now their legal views are at odds over a Confederate flag hanging at The Citadel.

In a letter to the school president, Pascoe said Wilson got it wrong when his office determined the rebel banner in the campus' Summerall Chapel is protected by the Statehouse's Heritage Act.

"The Citadel's reliance on this flawed, nonbinding opinion as an excuse to permit the flag to remain is contrary to the values for which our school stands," Pascoe wrote Citadel President Glenn Walters.

Pascoe went further, advising Walters to take the flag down and let the legal chips fall where they may.

"If the Attorney General or other interested party seeks to challenge the flag's removal and protect a racist symbol in a place of worship, let a court of law decide whether the flag is protected and must be returned," Pascoe, a Democrat, said on his 1st Circuit Solicitor's Office stationary.

Pascoe does have standing: He's a Citadel Class of '89 grad.

At issue is a Confederate Navy flag gifted to the college in 1939. The Citadel Yacht Club received the banner from a sponsor and donated it to the chapel where today it hangs alongside dozens of other U.S. state and territorial flags.

It stayed there unmolested until a few years ago, when it began drawing increased levels of fire, even to the point that a surveillance camera was placed inside the chapel.

The camera came about two weeks after a Citadel graduate and flag opponent was arrested in front of the building after demanding then-school President Lt. Gen. John Rosa “to come see me and take it down now,” according to Post and Courier archives.

The flag also disappeared briefly in 2013 when a school chaplain thought he had the authority to take it away.

The school's Board of Visitors eventually voted 9-3 to remove the flag.

But a 2014 legal opinion from Wilson's office said that as an honor display — even a donated one — it was protected by the Heritage Act, the all-encompassing 2000 legislation giving legislators control of most all historic and military monuments in the state.

Pascoe, a Dorchester County Democrat, said the logic is flawed.

"Applying this broad reasoning, it would be equally protected if the KKK had gifted it in remembrance of the Civil War," Pascoe told Walters. "Such an interpretation is untenable and outcome-oriented."

Pascoe and Wilson, a Republican, had one of the state's more nasty legal feuds in recent memory during the influence peddling investigation of top state lawmakers in Columbia. A memorable showdown came when their differences over who controlled the case spilled publicly.

Wilson held a 30-minute press conference defending his dismissal of Pascoe, accusing him of becoming “tainted” in his zeal to take a Statehouse corruption case to a grand jury on his own.

This is “nothing but a glorified turf war,” Wilson said, and that Pascoe “clearly doesn’t know what he’s doing.”

The probe has since faded but not officially ended.

In response to Pascoe's letter, Wilson's office said the Heritage Act is already the subject of legal review.

"Anyone who disagrees with any of our advisory opinions is free to go to a court of law and ask for a binding ruling by a judge," his spokesman said in a note to Palmetto Politics. "In fact, there’s a case before the state Supreme Court on the constitutionality of the Heritage Act."

In response to Pascoe's letter, The Citadel said it must adhere to the rule of law.

"While Citadel officials certainly respect other opinions, it is our duty to implement opinions from the South Carolina Attorney General," said spokesman John Dorrian. "Citadel leaders cannot require our cadets to follow all of the rigorous rules and regulations inherent in cadet life, but also pick and choose which laws we will follow and which we will not.”

Pascoe ended his note contending the Confederate symbol is no longer worth displaying.

"The flag's continued presence is incompatible with our devotion to the United States of America and love of the best part or our tradition at The Citadel," he wrote. "It is wrong that this has been tolerated for so long. The flag should go."