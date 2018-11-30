Madeleine Westerhout, a College of Charleston graduate who now works for President Donald Trump in the White House, has gotten into trouble for getting too political on her official Twitter account.
The U.S. Office of the Special Counsel on Friday issued a warning to Westerhout and five other Trump staffers after they were found to have violated the federal Hatch Act.
Under the Hatch Act, federal employees cannot use their position to deliver partisan messages, including via Twitter.
Westerhout, who is Trump's executive assistant, came under fire for a pair of tweets she shared that used the #MAGA hashtag, which is short for "Make America Great Again."
On April 26, Westerhout used her official @madwest45 Twitter account to post "Congratulations to Mike Pompeo! He was a great CIA Director and will be an extraordinary Secretary of State! #MAGA." She then retweeted a post from President Trump on March 9, which read, "JOBS, JOBS, JOBS! #MAGA."
Because "Make America Great Again" is also a campaign slogan for Trump — who is running for re-election in 2020 — Westerhout was found to have violated the federal law since she used a Twitter account that is also used to conduct official business.
"Under the Hatch Act, tweeting a campaign slogan of a current candidate for partisan political office constitutes political activity," the OSC wrote in its findings.
The investigation was launched after the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington filed a complaint in August.
Before landing her current job in the Trump administration, Westerhout, 28, had been an assistant to Republican National Committee Chief of Staff Katie Walsh and interned for Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign.
In a side note, two other Trump administration officials with ties to South Carolina were also investigated for tweets they sent that also gave a nod to Trump's campaign slogan.
However, they were able to avoid getting dinged for their social media use.
White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, a former South Carolina congressman and state lawmaker, did not violate the Hatch Act for his tweets that used the hashtag #MAGAnomics. The reason? Branding.
"Because the Trump Administration branded its economic plan with the name 'MAGAnomics,' OMB's continued use of the name was not for the purpose of affecting the result of an election but rather to further the Administration’s economic agenda," the OSC wrote of the tweets Mulvaney sent from his official @MickMulvaneyOMB Twitter account.
Timing is what prevented White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley, a longtime South Carolina political operative and former executive director of the S.C. Republican Party, from getting in trouble for his March 5 tweet.
At 6:16 a.m., Gidley tweeted, "It’s always humbling to walk into work at this amazing place. When the morning sun hits the @WhiteHouse & you see the American flag waiving [sic] atop the building, there’s a deep sense of honor, pride & appreciation for this incredible country. #MAGA @realDonaldTrump @POTUS #America."
But when that tweet was sent, the OSC said they had not yet issued a guidance advising the use of #MAGA constituted political activity. They issued a guidance later that day.