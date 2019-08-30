Madeleine Westerhout, a College of Charleston graduate who held a firewall job in President Donald Trump's White House, resigned her West Wing post after falling out of favor with the president, according to national news reports.

The New York Times reported Westerhout, 28, left her job as Trump's personal assistant and director of Oval Office operations Thursday.

It's a position Westerhout held since day one of the Trump administration after working in a similar job during the transition.

According to the Times, Westerhout's sudden departure came after the president learned she had shared details about his family and Pennsylvania Avenue operations during a recent off-the-record dinner with reporters staying at hotels near Bedminster, N.J.

According to CNN, another Trump administration official with South Carolina ties was also at that dinner: Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley, a longtime South Carolina political operative and former executive director of the S.C. Republican Party.

Though Westerhout's position did not garner the intense public attention that other Trump staffers receive, Westerhout held her own unique position of power. Her office was directly outside of the Oval Office, and her position involved being the president's gatekeeper.

She landed at Pennsylvania Avenue after working on Trump's transition team as the "greeter girl" for dignitaries and other prospective administration workers called to visit the president-elect at Trump Tower in New York following the 2016 election.

According to a June 2019 report to Congress, the White House reported Westerhout had an annual salary of $145,000. When she first started on the job, she was making $130,000.

Before taking the position, Westerhout described the opportunity in 2017 as "such an honor." Ahead of her first day, she acknowledged, "I'll be an eyewitness to history."

Westerhout also made her share of news while on the job.

The 2013 College of Charleston graduate first made headlines when her name came up in a phone call between Trump and journalist Bob Woodward. At the time, Woodward had been working on his book "Fear" and had requested an interview with the president.

According to a transcript of the phone call, which was later released, Trump and Woodward were discussing how Woodward's request for an interview never materialized.

"Did you speak to Madeleine?” the president asked Woodward.

Woodward said he had not.

"Madeleine is the key," Trump said. "She’s the secret. Because she’s the person ..."

Trump didn't finish the thought.

In addition to being "the key," Westerhout was also one of six Trump staffers who found herself in trouble last year for being too political in her federal position. The U.S. Office of Special Counsel ruled that her official Twitter account some of her tweets had violated the federal Hatch Act, and issued a warning.

Under the Hatch Act, federal employees cannot use their position to deliver partisan messages, including on Twitter.

Westerhout's offense was related to a pair of tweets in which she used the #MAGA hashtag, which is short for "Make America Great Again" and is also Trump's campaign slogan.

Westerhout has not tweeted anything from her official @madwest45 account since Aug. 13, when she shared a photo of Trump speaking to union workers at Shell's petrochemical plant in Beaver County, Pennsylvania.