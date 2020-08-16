Clyburn speech in Charleston will mark SC's first political convention moment since 1860

The travel-weary Democratic delegates poured into Charleston with barrels of liquor and inflamed passions, dead set on standing up for the deeply held principles of their respective states, even if it led to the destruction of their political party.

It was 1860, the end of a divisive decade that foreshadowed the disastrous results of Charleston's looming Democratic National Convention.

Regional factions had already spent years vigorously debating whether the party should take an unwavering pro-slavery stance or compromise to attract voters beyond the South and keep the party from falling into electoral oblivion — a dispute that would reach its breaking point in Charleston.

Here in 2020, a vastly different Democratic Party has been confronted by the challenges of conducting a convention during a pandemic, which forced them to scrap their extensive plans for the customary in-person event and instead make their quadrennial gathering virtual.

But nothing can compare to the difficulties of 1860 — the only national political convention ever held in South Carolina and, more significantly, the only one in American history that failed to nominate a candidate for president.

U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn's decision to deliver his virtual 2020 Democratic convention remarks live from Charleston on Monday night means the longtime congressman will make an unusual piece of Palmetto State history: It will technically be the first national convention speech in South Carolina since that fateful week in the sweltering spring of 1860.

Amid continued racial tensions, Clyburn's speech will also serve as another reminder of how much has changed.

The highest-ranking African American member of Congress will speak in support of a presidential ticket that includes a Black woman — a ticket he was instrumental in creating — on the same Charlestonian ground that saw the old pro-slavery Democratic Party's last gasp 160 years ago.

Some elements have not changed since 1860. Then as now, hosting a national political convention was a big deal for any city, producing a circus-like atmosphere with entertainment in the streets, late nights of drinking in the local taverns and overflowing hotel rooms. Abraham Lincoln aptly called it "the Charleston fandango."

Charleston had been chosen as host city following the previous convention in 1856 as consolation to the Southern states after their preferred nominee, incumbent President Franklin Pierce, lost to James Buchanan. It would be the first convention in the South.

The relatively small city was not remotely equipped to handle so many visitors. The hordes of newcomers faced all kinds of logistical headaches. But South Carolina residents feverishly awaited the proceedings — and made sure the delegates knew of their staunchly pro-slavery views once they arrived.

The convention itself was so popular that James Simons, the chairman of the South Carolina delegation and speaker of the state House, wrote a letter to the editor of the Charleston Courier explaining to the masses that, no, he simply could not obtain tickets for them no matter how many times they asked.

"Bringing a convention to town was good business," said South Carolina historian Walter Edgar. "But you couldn’t have picked a worse place for a unifying convention than Charleston."

The occasion marked the first foray into South Carolina's Lowcountry for many attendees, who were taken aback by what they found once they completed the arduous trek to Charleston.

"Many Northern delegates upon their arrival were alienated by the strangeness of this Southern mecca with its semi-tropical heat and foliage, peculiar customs and institutions, and dark-skinned slaves," wrote historian Owen M. Peterson in a 1955 recap of the convention.

The city's stifling weather matched the fiery mood inside Institute Hall. But Charleston's geographical characteristics made less of an impression on the convention's outcome than its people, who rallied around the Southern radicals' view that the federal government should expand slavery into the new territories.

That position contradicted the party's would-be presidential nominee, U.S. Sen. Stephen Douglas of Illinois, who had spent years championing the cause of "popular sovereignty" — letting the new territories decide for themselves what to do about slavery, rather than Congress.

In a letter to the Raleigh Standard, pro-Union North Carolina delegate W. W. Holden — who would later go on to become that state's Republican governor after the Civil War — wrote that he found Charleston to be a "noble Southern city."

"The inhabitants are intelligent, spirited and hospitable," Holden wrote. "But notwithstanding this, it is to be regretted that the national convention was held in Charleston. The outside pressure on the delegates was against the union — against the nationality of the Democratic Party and, therefore, unfavorable to calm deliberation and fortunate results."

The most consequential speaker at the convention descended from generations of South Carolinians but arrived in Charleston representing Alabama: William Lowndes Yancey, a member of the fiercely pro-slavery secessionists known as the "Fire-Eaters."

During debates over how the party platform should handle the slavery question, Yancey delivered an impassioned diatribe in which he implored the delegates to "stand sternly upon what is that dormant volcano" of abolitionism. The Southern audience roared with approval.

When the Northerners ultimately got the more moderate platform they wanted, most of the Southern delegates stormed out of the convention, cheered on by the Charleston crowds who had been eager for a confrontation years in the making.

"The train was running off the track before it got to Charleston," Edgar said. "Then Yancey threw the switch and it derailed."

Those who remained turned to their next goal: thwarting Douglas' nomination. A rule requiring the nominee to gain support from two-thirds of the delegates helped them achieve it.

Douglas repeatedly won a majority but could not cross that higher two-thirds threshold. After a staggering 57 ballot attempts, the Douglas supporters gave up and the convention adjourned.

Charleston erupted into a "jubilee" that night, according to Cincinnati reporter Murat Halstead, who was covering the convention and compared the reaction to a 4th of July celebration.

"There was no mistaking the public sentiment of the city," Halstead wrote. "It was overwhelmingly and enthusiastically in favor of the seceders. In all her history Charleston had never enjoyed herself so hugely."

The two irreconcilable sides decided to hold separate conventions later that summer in Baltimore. Northern delegates nominated Douglas, while Southern delegates picked Vice President John C. Breckinridge of Kentucky, meaning two different Democratic candidates would be on the ballot.

That split all but guaranteed victory for Lincoln, who became the first Republican Party president despite winning less than 40 percent of the popular vote and losing every Southern state. South Carolina soon became the first state to secede, and the nation exploded into a bloody war.

"Something more than the convention had come to an end when the delegates of the cotton kingdom walked out of that hall," wrote historian Allan Nevins in "The War for the Union."

"The Democratic Party had been riven asunder, and the stage set for secession and disunion."