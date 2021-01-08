Clyburn pushes for 2nd Trump impeachment, Graham says it would 'do more harm than good'

COLUMBIA — Democratic House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn began pushing Friday for President Donald Trump's second impeachment over his role inciting a mob to storm the U.S. Capitol, while his home-state Republican colleague U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham countered that such a move would "do more harm than good."
In a call with reporters, Clyburn called Trump's actions "an attempt by a racist president to do his part to start what would be tantamount to a race war in this country."
"This is bad stuff, and it's time for everybody to call it what it is," said Clyburn, D-Columbia. "It is time for the Republican leadership to invoke the 25th Amendment (to remove Trump from office). They need to do it. (Vice President Mike) Pence needs to do it. But if he doesn't, we need to impeach."
The nascent impeachment efforts, which would require a fast-track process to succeed in advance of President-elect Joe Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration, were swiftly met with resistance from some Republicans like Graham, R-S.C.
In a series of tweets, Graham said impeachment would be unsuccessful in the Republican-controlled Senate, and he argued that now is time "to heal and move on."
"If Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi pushes impeachment in the last days of the Trump presidency it will do more harm than good," Graham said. "I’m hopeful President-elect Biden sees the damage that would be done from such action."
Clyburn responded that he views Trump as an existential threat to the country that needs to be ousted before he can do any more damage.
"If you look at the speeches he's made in the last couple of weeks, what he said that led to this insurrection, there is no telling what he would say or what he would to to imperil this country," Clyburn said. "I'm trying to help protect this country, and once again, (Graham) sounds like he's trying to help protect a president."
Pelosi, D-Calif., wrote in a letter to colleagues Friday that she had spoken to top military officials about possible precautions to prevent Trump from initiating military hostilities or ordering a nuclear strike, and she joined Clyburn in pushing to remove Trump from office.
"The situation of this unhinged President could not be more dangerous, and we must do everything we can to protect the American people from his unbalanced assault on our country and our democracy," Pelosi wrote.
Clyburn also expressed disappointment in Trump's decision not to attend Biden's inauguration, a decision that was announced just minutes after Clyburn said he hoped Trump would be there to mark the passage of power. In addition to his role in Congress, Clyburn is leading Biden's inaugural committee.
"His presence, to me, would allow him to put the country first in his last act," Clyburn said. "But he's never been known to do the right thing."
The comments came following a harrowing week in the Capitol, as lawmakers were forced to evacuate the chambers to escape a riotous mob that broke through undermanned police forces to breach the halls of government.
Clyburn recounted the moments when Pelosi left the House floor, which first raised his alarm that there were problems outside, and a member of his security team beckoned him to follow her with a concerned look on her face, a moment captured on the House video feed.
At that point, Clyburn recalled that he tapped House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., on the shoulder and told him: "Steny, something's up. You need to get out of here."
The security detail led Clyburn down through areas of the Capitol building that he said he did not know existed before bringing him out to a waiting truck. He initially asked security to take him home, but after a few blocks in that direction, they told him they would instead need to take him to an undisclosed secure location.
Other members of congressional leadership from both parties also sheltered at that location, where they spent the next few hours in communication with authorities about how to get the situation back under control.
"Some of my friends will get upset with me, but (Senate Majority Leader) Mitch McConnell was great," Clyburn said. "We worked together, not just to make that visit a good visit but to put in place getting back to the Capitol and getting back to the business at hand to ensure a peaceful transfer."
While Clyburn admonished the leadership of Capitol police for their lack of preparation for the crowds, he praised the rank-and-file for how they handled it. Several top security officials at the Capitol have resigned in the day's since.