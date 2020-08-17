Clyburn praises 'adopted son of South Carolina' Joe Biden at virtual Democratic Convention

COLUMBIA — U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn told viewers of the virtual Democratic National Convention on Monday night that his endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden came with the Charleston community in mind, as he harkened back to the city's historic role in the slave trade and the 2015 shooting of nine Black churchgoers.

"The ground beneath our feet is seeded with pain that is both old and new," Clyburn said during a brief prime-time speech. "But from that soil, we always find a way to grow together."

Long South Carolina's most influential Democrat, Clyburn played a critical role in Biden's emphatic primary triumph in the Palmetto State by endorsing him days before voters headed to the polls. Biden's victory in South Carolina spurred him onto more success in the ensuing contests that locked up the Democratic nomination.

Speaking from the rooftop of the Dewberry Hotel on Monday night with a nighttime backdrop of Charleston's Ravenel Bridge, Clyburn called Biden "an adopted son of South Carolina" and reiterated the most memorable line from his endorsement speech: "I know Joe. But most importantly, Joe knows us."

Clyburn also noted Charleston's decision earlier this summer to remove the statue of John C. Calhoun, the 19th century South Carolina statesman who was an avowed advocate of slavery.

Meanwhile, he added, construction is underway for the city's International African American Museum at Gadsden's Wharf, where many African Americans can trace their ancestry to enslaved people who arrived on Charleston's shores in bondage.

"Much like the country as a whole, we are stepping out the shadows of our past and beginning the lay the groundwork for a more just future," Clyburn said. "It won't be easy. We can only succeed if we move forward together. So we will need a president who sees unifying people as a requirement of the job."

As the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, Clyburn also commended Biden's understanding of "profound loss, and what it takes to bounce back." Biden's first wife and daughter were killed in a car crash shortly after he was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1972, and his son, Beau, died of brain cancer in 2015.

"But more important than his firsthand experience with loss and hardship is his ability to translate that perspective into policy and solutions, and prioritize hard working people and persistent poverty communities over partisan politics or personal gain," Clyburn said.

Clyburn's speech marked the first time convention remarks have been delivered from South Carolina since 1860, when Charleston hosted a Democratic convention.

State Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, will be one of 17 "rising stars" in the Democratic Party featured as part of Tuesday night's keynote address. Speaking slots are significantly more limited this year than during previous conventions due to the cancellation of the in-person events.