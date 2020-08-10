Clyburn daughter running for Richland One school board spot

COLUMBIA — The daughter of U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn is running for a seat on the Richland County School District One's board of commissioners.

Angela Clyburn Hannibal, who has two children enrolled in the district and graduated from its W.J. Keenan High School, will formally announce her candidacy Tuesday morning in downtown Columbia on a street recently named after her mother, Emily.

Clyburn told The Post and Courier she had considered running for a position on the school board in the past, but shifted her focus to caring for her mother, who died last year at 80, as her health began to decline.

"We're just at a time where I feel our public education system as a whole needs protection. I want to make sure our kids and parents have the necessary resources and everything they need to maintain their educational standing," she said.

She also plans to push for greater access to online learning and broadband services for students — an issue her father has labeled a major priority.

"Because of this pandemic, the holes and the different needs that are becoming clear in the households of our students and parents. They just can't afford access, so I would definitely want to be a part of that plan in making sure that is a focus," she said.

Clyburn, 47, becomes the latest member of her family to seek public office. Her sister Jennifer has expressed interest in succeeding her 80-year-old father in Congress. Angela’s other sister, Mignon, served on the Federal Communication Commission’s governing board from 2009 through 2018.

Clyburn has a degree in elementary education from Benedict College and has been active in state Democratic politics, previously serving as deputy political director for former gubernatorial candidate and James Smith before moving into the same role for the state Democratic Party in September 2019.

The election is Nov. 3, and candidates have until Aug. 17 to file.

Richland County School District One is South Carolina’s ninth largest, with 24,000 students across 52 schools.

Clyburn lives in the city’s Greenview community.