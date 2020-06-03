Clyburn accuses Trump of inciting tensions amid protests: 'He is an unadulterated racist'

COLUMBIA — U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn accused President Donald Trump of deliberately fanning flames of racial tension Wednesday as protests against police brutality continued to erupt around the country.

"In all my public life, I have never put the racist label on anybody until now," Clyburn said in an interview with The Post and Courier. "He is an unadulterated racist."

Clyburn, the third-ranking House Democrat and highest-ranking African American in Congress, said he first came to view Trump as racist years ago, when he called Omarosa Manigault, an African American aide of his who resigned, "a dog."

But he added that Trump's recent comments in response to nationwide protests, encouraging governors to act aggressively and "dominate," had further intensified his opposition to the president.

He also slammed Trump for directing law enforcement to clear out protesters from a park in front of the White House using smoke, flash grenades and force so that he could take a photo in front of a nearby historic church on Monday.

"What I've seen him do in the last several days, this man is trying to ignite a race war in this country," Clyburn said.

In a series of tweets Wednesday, Trump claimed that he had made more progress for African Americans in his first term in office than his Democratic opponent Joe Biden had done in over four decades of public service.

"I’ve done more for Black Americans, in fact, than any President in U.S. history, with the possible exception of another Republican President, the late, great, Abraham Lincoln...and it’s not even close," Trump tweeted.

Trump cited the "Opportunity Zones" legislation spearheaded by U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., in the 2017 tax overhaul to incentivize development in low-income, largely minority communities, as an example.

Scott, the only African American Republican in the Senate, has similarly pointed to Opportunity Zones when asked about Trump's racial record. But he has also called Trump "racially insensitive" at times, and he expressed opposition to Trump's move to clear the park for his church visit.

"If your question is, should you use tear gas to clear a path so the president can go have a photo-op, the answer is no," Scott said in an interview with Politico.

Clyburn suggested that part of the reason why Trump has sought to deploy aggressive force to tamp down protests in Washington, D.C., specifically is because the city's mayor, Muriel Bowser, is a black woman.

"This is the way this guy deals with black women," Clyburn said.

After his endorsement of Biden helped lift the former vice president closer to the Democratic nomination, Clyburn has encouraged Biden to consider an African American woman as his running mate, though he continued to emphasize that he would view that "as a plus, not a must."

"If we do not get this right this year, I fear that we will experience the demise of this democracy," Clyburn said.