Clemson psychology lecturer Jo Jorgensen running for president as Libertarian

COLUMBIA — Jo Jorgensen is pursuing a number of unlikely firsts: The first woman president, the first Libertarian president and, not to be overlooked, the first president to have spent much of her adult life living in South Carolina.

A Clemson psychology lecturer by day, Jorgensen won the Libertarian Party's nomination for president earlier this year, crossing the 50 percent threshold on the fourth ballot at the party's virtual convention in May.

Jorgensen, 63, is no newcomer to Libertarian politics. She was the party's nominee in South Carolina's 4th Congressional District in 1992, garnering just over 2 percent of the vote, and was the party's vice presidential nominee in 1996 as Harry Browne's running mate.

Born in Illinois, Jorgensen moved to Greenville in 1983 and launched a software sales business. After raising two children, Jorgensen was involved in several other business ventures, got a PhD in industrial/organizational psychology from Clemson in 2002 and began teaching there full-time in 2006.

Her multiple decades living in South Carolina would make her the first president who could legitimately claim the Palmetto State as home. While Andrew Jackson considered South Carolina to be his birth state (a claim he emphasized during the nullification crisis), he represented Tennessee in Congress before his ascension to the presidency.

Jorgensen's platform includes all the prototypical Libertarian fare centered around shrinking government: withdrawing from wars, axing the U.S. Department of Education, allowing taxpayers to "opt out" of Social Security, eliminating trade tariffs and immigration limits, ending civil asset forfeiture and pardoning non-violent criminals.

She has also criticized the government response to the coronavirus pandemic, arguing in a May interview with NPR that individuals should be allowed to make their own decisions about how to protect their health rather than being compelled to follow mandates.

But her campaign has generally received less national attention than the Libertarian nominee in the past two election cycles, former New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson, who set a party record by garnering 4.5 million votes nationwide, more than 3 percent of the total.

Political experts have some theories about why that might be.

Johnson benefited from the perception in 2016 that Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton had the race in the bag, freeing voters to cast ballots for third-party candidates who they felt aligned more with their values, even if they did not have a real chance of winning.

That dynamic is much less present for 2020, as Trump's upset victory in 2016 made clear to his critics that it could happen again.

Leading anti-Trump Republicans who either supported Johnson in 2016 or propped up the independent candidacy of Evan McMullin are now largely rallying around Biden. Even Johnson's 2016 running mate, former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, has said he plans to vote for Biden.

"It seems like everyone is laser-focused on the contest between Trump and Biden," said College of Charleston political science professor Jordan Ragusa. "This is such a critical election and a lot of people have already made up their minds."

Jorgensen has generally registered between 0 to 3 percent in most national and state polls of the presidential race, if she is included at all. Her most recent campaign fundraising disclosures show she had raised about $1.3 million for her entire campaign by the end of July, a tiny fraction of the hundreds of millions raised by Trump and Biden.

Still, Jorgensen has sought to bring attention to her candidacy through bus tours and campaign stops, recently traveling as far as Alaska to meet voters and encourage them to consider her bid.

"You have a real choice on the Presidential ballot this year!" she recently posted on her campaign Facebook page. "You do not have to choose between the lesser of two evils."

A Jorgensen campaign spokeswoman said the candidate was not available for an interview with The Post and Courier, citing her busy campaign and teaching schedule.