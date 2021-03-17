Citadel cadet charged in Capitol riot booted from school Republican club, remains a student

A Citadel cadet who faces federal charges connected to participating in January's Capitol Hill riot was an active member of the school's Republican Society but has now been kicked out by the club's student leaders.

Elias Irizarry, 19, is a freshman at the military college.

On March 16, he was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority, knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The allegations are misdemeanors.

John Mace McGrath, a cadet and president of The Citadel Republican Society, said Irizarry was a member of the organization, but after being made aware of the charges, the club took action March 17 to remove him.

Depending on the outcome of the federal case, McGrath said the club would weigh reinstating him.

"The Citadel Republican Society believes that everyone has the right to a fair trial and their day in court," McGrath said. "Once this matter has been resolved, The Citadel Republican Society will take the appropriate action in accordance with our bylaws."

McGrath said the Jan 6 insurrection was "an attack on our democracy" and that Americans should "stand for the rule of law regardless of our political affiliation or beliefs."

Irizarry answered a phone call from a Post and Courier reporter March 17 but did not comment. He gave the phone to his mother, Lorraine Irizarry, who also declined comment.

He is not accused of any direct acts of violence during the Jan. 6 riot, where supporters of former President Donald Trump attempted to disrupt Congress from certifying November's election results. At least five people died.

The Citadel Republican Society is the largest student organization at the military college and bills itself as "the largest Republican club in the South."

The Republican student organization is also seen as a necessary pit stop on the campaign trail for GOP political candidates in South Carolina and beyond. U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, a Citadel graduate, mobilized cadets on the campaign trail when she was running for Congress last year.

Notably, Trump was honored at the Republican Society’s Patriot Dinner in 2016 when he was a candidate, and former Vice President Mike Pence has visited the school on numerous occasions.

As of March 17, Irizarry is still enrolled as a Citadel student. John Dorrian, a spokesman for the school, said in a statement The Citadel will weigh whether to take disciplinary action following the outcome of the federal prosecution.

"Once this matter is resolved, The Citadel will take appropriate actions in accordance with the college’s rules and regulations," Dorrian said. "It would be inappropriate to speculate about any subsequent actions the college would take pending resolution of the charges."

The school said this is the only time in recent history a cadet has faced federal charges while they were a student.

Irizarry received a gold star from The Citadel after earning a grade-point average of 3.7 or more in the fall semester, according to a school news release. His Facebook profile says he is studying security and intelligence studies at The Citadel.

Additionally, his Facebook profile shows likes for a variety of conservative candidates and causes such as Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, GOP presidential candidate Ron Paul and the New Jersey Young Republican Federation.

Irizarry was released on $25,000 unsecured bond after a hearing March 16 at the federal courthouse in Columbia. He has another hearing March 22. He did not comment during his hearing.

Lorraine Irizarry told reporters after the hearing her son did not intend any harm and was swept up in the hundreds who stormed inside the Capitol. His father is veteran soap opera actor Vincent Irizarry, who appeared for years in “All My Children” and “Guiding Light.”

An unidentified witness sent a tip to the FBI identifying Irizarry and other men inside the Capitol, according to papers filed in federal court. The witness, along with two others, knew him from a Civil Air Patrol unit. They told the FBI they recognized clothing he wore.

Irizarry is the fourth person charged in connection to the Capitol riots from The Palmetto State.