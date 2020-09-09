Citadel board chairman resigns after criticism from SC senator over anti-hazing measure

COLUMBIA — The Citadel’s board chairman abruptly resigned Wednesday when he sat down to testify before a state legislative screening panel.

Fred Price Jr., who has served on the military college’s board since 2007 and was named chairman in 2017, has come under fire from state Sen. Stephen Goldfinch, a Murrells Inlet Republican and Citadel graduate, who opposed a new school policy that moved freshmen into new companies for their sophomore years to curb hazing.

Goldfinch demanded Price step down as chairman this month, even writing a resignation letter for him to sign. If Price balked, Goldfinch pledged to introduce legislation that would push the chairman aside.

Price had prepared remarks for the state College and University Trustee Screening Commission outlining The Citadel’s accomplishments in recent years but never delivered them. Instead, Price spoke to the commission for just more than a minute, saying he would resign Dec. 31. He stepped aside as board chairman effective immediately.He gave no reason to the commission and declined to speak after the hearing.

Price issued a statement later Wednesday that did not say why he is leaving the board but pledged that he will continue to support his alma mater.

In a text sent to a Post and Courier reporter, Price wrote, "I walked away today, but at least I walked away with my Honor, Character and Integrity."

Goldfinch declined comment after the hearing. He sat behind Price in the committee room.

State Rep. Sylleste Davis, a Moncks Corner Republican and a member of the college trustees commission, told The Post and Courier lawmakers got word of Price’s plan shortly before Wednesday's meeting started.

“I feel like there’s a lot going on behind the scenes that we didn’t know about, and I wish that it had been out in the open. But it is what it is at this point and it’s time to move past it,” she said.

Price was running unopposed and was deemed qualified for another term by the same panel in February. It was unclear why he was brought back for a second hearing.

The General Assembly was slated to vote on college board appointments in the spring before the coronavirus pandemic shortened this year’s legislative session. The votes now are scheduled for later this month.

Goldfinch has said he felt Price did not convey to the board the displeasure of alumni about the sophomore shuffle that ended cadets remaining in the same company during their entire time at The Citadel. In an interview Tuesday, the senator called Price a "bad apple" damaging the school who "has chosen to give me the proverbial finger."

During his legislative testimony in February, Price said he did not agree with the sophomore shuffle, but that he supported it to back school leaders who developed the plan.

State Rep. Chris Murphy, a North Charleston Republican and 1990 Citadel graduate, called Price’s looming departure “unfortunate.”

“I think he did a great job as chairman, but he chose to resign,” said Murphy, who does not sit on the college screening panel. Had Price’s name been forwarded for a vote, Murphy would have supported him.

“The sophomore shuffle has been a contentious issue since its inception two years ago,” Murphy said, adding he’s personally “not a fan.”

“Schools change. The Citadel’s not immune to that,” he said. But “you won’t find a lot of alumni supportive of the idea. At The Citadel, we hold onto traditions. That’s what sets us apart, and it’s part of The Citadel experience.”

Murphy, whose son is a junior and has a nephew who’s a sophomore at the school, does not blame Price for the change, which came from school leaders.

“Do I blame one person for that decision? No. Do I think it’s unfair we singled out Fred Price for that decision? Yes," Murphy said. "This was a collective decision made by the administration and the board. But it is what it is and we’ll move on and we’ll continue to produce principled leaders, male and female.”

In 2015, Price was one of three board members who voted in favor of keeping the Confederate Naval Jack in The Citadel’s Summerall Chapel, a motion that failed 9-3, though it still hangs over fear of violating the state’s Heritage Act.

Attorney General's Office said that, as an honor display, it was protected by the Heritage Act, the 2000 legislation giving legislators control of most all historic and military monuments in the state. The flag was returned.

During his screening in February, Price told lawmakers he voted for the flag to remain because moving it would have violated the act, according to a transcript of the hearing.

The Citadel's Board of Visitors has 14 members. Seven are elected by the General Assembly, three by the Citadel Alumni Association and one gubernatorial appointment. The governor, adjutant general and state superintendent of education are all ex officio seats.