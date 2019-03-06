COLUMBIA — China poses an ongoing threat to cybersecurity across the U.S., federal officials warned Wednesday in a visit to South Carolina, and addressing the challenge will require a unified national response.
U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon, the top federal law enforcement official in South Carolina, invited National Counterintelligence and Security Center director Bill Evanina and FBI assistant special agent in charge for national security and cyber Douglas Hemminghaus to speak about the threat from China to more than 100 business executives and other top officials in the state.
"Law enforcement wants to build a bridge with the business community," Lydon said. "We need your help to fight this problem."
Evanina told The Post and Courier he hopes the three-hour seminar at Columbia's National Advocacy Center can serve as a "first-of-a-kind" event as federal officials enlist private sector leaders across the country to understand potential vulnerabilities And guard against China's cyber intrusions.
"From my perspective, it really facilitates and pushes the mindset that this is a whole country defense," Evanina said. "This is not something that's owned only by the federal government or the U.S. attorney's office, but industry, private sector, the industrial base, the people who actually make everything are going to be part of the solution to get out of this problem."
In coordination with U.S. Sens. Richard Burr, R-N.C., and Mark Warner, D-Va. — the top lawmakers from both parties on the Senate intelligence committee — Evanina said cyber officials have been pushing to get out the message of China's threat to CEOs around the country.
But those efforts have largely been specific to certain sectors so far, Evanina said, whereas Wednesday's seminar brought together a more "eclectic group" of leaders all at the same time.
"Whether you're technology, bioagriculture, academia, if you're from the chamber of commerce or you're a mayor, to get everyone in the same room I think is going to be a best practice to move forward around the rest of the country," Evanina said.
Just because South Carolina is removed from the nation's capital does not mean that the state is immune from potential attacks
"Everything you see in the major newspapers and news articles, that type of stuff happens here," Hemminghaus said. "South Carolina is obviously a state that's growing and it's number 3 in the aerospace industry. A lot of good targets here that the Chinese are after, so we keep very busy."
Many top cybersecurity experts around the country fear that the country's critical infrastructure is no safer from cyberattacks than it was in 2017, according to a recent survey by The Washington Post.
Evanina said he had not read that assessment, but he acknowledged that the challenge has escalated in recent years, requiring a more aggressive response.
"The cyber community knows that the cyber capabilities and technology advances at such a great pace that it is really hard to catch up to, and we all have to be willing to work harder with providing tools and techniques that can compete," Evanina said.
Part of the challenge has been convincing executives, who may fear about the impact that a publicized security breach could have on business, to swiftly report any issues that arise and work with law enforcement officials to address them.
Lydon said she wanted to assure business leaders that law enforcement can be an ally in that process.
"It's not always a bad news story," Evanina said. "It can be a good news story. Sometimes your board of directors and your stock don't take a hit because you are being a leader in defending not only your capabilities, your business model, your brand, but also helping defend our nation."