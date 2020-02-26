Charleston Republican lawmaker nominated as next U.S. Attorney for SC

Republican state Rep. Peter McCoy of Charleston has been nominated by President Donald Trump to be the next U.S. attorney for South Carolina.

The long-anticipated announcement Wednesday night could lead to multiple political changes in the state as McCoy, a 10-year Statehouse veteran, is also chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

His expected Senate confirmation would mean McCoy would be leaving the Legislature, opening the way for another Republican to lead the important law-writing committee.

He was also expected to face a stiff re-election campaign this year as his James Island district is trending blue.

He would fill the vacancy created when Sherri Lydon stepped aside from the post to become a federal judge.

McCoy did not immediately respond to a call seeking comment.

No timetable for his confirmation hearings was announced.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

He is a partner at McCoy & Stokes LLC in Charleston, where his practice focuses on criminal defense in both state and federal courts, as well as family, personal injury, and probate law, the White House announcement said.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., praised the selection.

“I very much appreciate President Trump nominating Peter McCoy to be the new U.S. attorney for the state of South Carolina," he said in a media statement.

"Peter is a talented lawyer and is well respected throughout our state. He has been a valuable member of the state Legislature and has the experience and judgement to be an outstanding U.S. attorney. I am confident he will be confirmed and will do everything in his power to keep South Carolina safe,” Graham said.

The support was bipartisan.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham of Charleston tweeted his endorsement as well.

"Peter is an excellent choice and will do a fantastic job for South Carolina," he said.