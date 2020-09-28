Charleston Navy veteran wants to unseat Rep. Jim Clyburn in SC's District 6 race

John McCollum wants to dethrone the "kingmaker."

The 35-year-old Charleston businessman and Navy veteran is running as the Republican challenger in South Carolina's 6th District race against Rep. Jim Clyburn, the 14-term congressman and House Majority Whip in Congress.

McCollum said he has always respected Clyburn. But when people started referring to the congressman as the "kingmaker" for securing Joe Biden's presidential nomination with a timely endorsement in the South Carolina Democratic primary, that's when the Republican was inspired to challenge the longtime politician.

"I do not feel like the House of Representatives isn't a place for tenured leadership," McCollum said. "I didn't like the reference to a 'kingmaker.' It's anti-American and it's a throwback to the old world. It's not Jim Clyburn's seat, it's the people's seat."

McCollum admits he's a longshot to win. Democrats have held the large and mostly rural Black majority district since 1983. Clyburn, now 80 years old, has held the seat that covers the Midlands to Charleston for 27 years.

McCollum, meanwhile, has never held public office, but believes fresh leadership is important.

He said he wouldn't be running if Democratic up-and-comers like CNN contributor Bakari Sellers, state Sen. Marlon Kimpson or state Rep. Marvin Pendarvis ran against the incumbent.

"Are they waiting for a blessing from the current congressman himself?" McCollum said. "Why aren't they running to challenge Mr. Clyburn."

McCollum was born and raised in Leavenworth, Kan., and came to Charleston in 2010, when he was stationed at the Naval Weapon Station as a young ensign. After leaving the service, he became a congressional staffer for former governor and Rep. Mark Sanford. McCollum lives with his wife and children in the Westside neighborhood in downtown Charleston. He works as a salesman for BoomTown, a tech firm in Charleston. He is also the creator of the Chuck Wagon, a portable beach cart inspired by family trips to Sullivan's Island.

McCollum's main platform is taking advantage of the federal opportunity zone law passed by Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., to benefit poverty-stricken areas. Clyburn has been a critic of the legislation, calling it "a tax credit for rich investors with limited benefits for low-income communities."

The Navy veteran thinks he's the best person to take advantage of that legislation, and he wants to target hundreds of suppliers to major manufacturers in South Carolina, such as Boeing, Volvo and BMW, and convince them to make rural towns their new headquarters.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

McCollum said he's looked up to Clyburn as a "Civil Rights icon" who has accomplished a lot for South Carolina. But McCollum said he was disappointed when the House majority whip's office declined to schedule a debate with him.

Clyburn's office said the congressman declined "due to scheduling conflicts with votes in Washington."

Clyburn has been spending most of his time campaigning for Biden and has been helping with his strategy in Washington, D.C.

“This year, our country is at an inflection point, and this election is the most consequential that we’ve had in my lifetime," Clyburn said. "That’s why when I’m not in D.C. for votes, I’ve been participating in virtual events for the Biden campaign. I am talking with voters in South Carolina and across the country about the importance of registering to vote, making a plan to vote and voting early and in person."

Clyburn also said his recent accomplishments include closing the so-called Charleston loophole on gun buys, though it hasn't gotten through the Senate. He also cites shaping Congress' legislative agenda and advocating for universal broadband access as reasons why voters should elect him again.

“Every two years the residents of the 6th Congressional District have the opportunity to decide if they approve of the work that I am doing," Clyburn said. "I am humbled by the support they have demonstrated for the representation I have provided to them. I hope to be re-elected and continue fighting for the issues that affect 6th District residents."

Last month, Clyburn spoke at the virtual Democratic National Convention by livestream from Charleston, where he made the case for a Biden presidency.

Clyburn has nearly $1.5 million in cash on hand, according to the latest Federal Election Commission figures. So far, there is no filing for McCollum. He said he has mostly been asking people to tell friends about his campaign instead of donating money.

"I am facing long odds," he said. "I'm either stupid, crazy or a genius. And I've got a one in three chance of being a genius."