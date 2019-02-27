COLUMBIA — A Charleston state lawmaker has proposed renaming the state's busiest airport after former U.S. Sen. Fritz Hollings, the longtime South Carolina Democrat who led the Senate's transportation committee among other high-profile roles.
State Rep. Leon Stavrinakis said he has thought for a long time that the move would be appropriate, so he introduced a resolution to request the Charleston County Aviation Authority adopt the new title "Ernest F. 'Fritz' Hollings Charleston International Airport."
"Obviously, his contributions to the state, Charleston in particular, and in transportation were really significant," Stavrinakis, D-Charleston, said Wednesday. "I think it's deserved."
The resolution has five co-sponsors in the House, including one particularly valuable ally: House Majority Leader Gary Simrill, R-Rock Hill.
But the effort has already run into a critical stumbling block. State Sen. Paul Campbell, R-Goose Creek, who also serves as the executive director and CEO of the airport authority, said he opposes the idea.
“I love Fritz, and he has done a world of good for Charleston,” Campbell said. “A lot of people have put their hearts and soul into Charleston International Airport and to pick out one person doesn’t make sense to me.”
After first joining the S.C. House in 1949, Hollings went on to become lieutenant governor in 1955, governor in 1959 and then a U.S. senator from 1966 to 2005. In addition to twice chairing the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, he also briefly led the budget committee.
Hollings unsuccessfully sought the Democratic nomination for president in 1984. Despite his home-state's shift toward the Republican Party over the course of his career, he remained a popular lawmaker and won re-election six times.
A former aide for Hollings, who is 97, said the former senator was not available for comment.
Campbell pointed to several examples of other prominent airport supporters over the years, including the late Bill Craver, who was instrumental in the planning and building of the current airport terminal when it opened in 1985, former Charleston Mayor Joe Riley and current North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey.
“We have too many people to recognize one person,” Campbell said. “The name Charleston International Airport speaks for itself and the region and that’s how it should be. If anybody should name the airport, it should be the airport board and not the General Assembly.”
Helen Hill, the CEO of the tourism agency Explore Charleston and a member of the airport authority, said she would need to learn more about the legislation but praised Hollings for his contributions to the state.
“It is no surprise that individuals across our state seek opportunities to honor the legacy of a statesman the caliber of Sen. Hollings," Hill said. "He is one of my great mentors."
The North Charleston airport is an engine of the state and regional economy, handling a record 4.47 million travelers last year and providing the land for Boeing Co.'s 787 Dreamliner campus.
State Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, said he supports the idea, calling Hollings "one of the few living giants" in the state.
Lawmakers are pushing to name another Charleston-area landmark after Riley. The House adopted a resolution Wednesday to rename a portion of the Charleston Harbor next to the city's waterfront, "Riley Reach." The measure is now headed to the Senate.