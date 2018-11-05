Charleston and Beaufort counties reported the biggest spikes statewide in in-person absentee balloting Monday, suggesting the competitive 1st congressional district race is bringing voters to the polls early.
More than 14,300 voters across South Carolina headed to county election offices by midday Monday to cast ballots on the day before Election Day, according to S.C. Election Commission data. Some county offices reported lines with hundreds of people waiting to vote.
About one in five of early voters Monday came from Charleston and Beaufort counties. Charleston County had the most early voters in the state by midday with 2,200. Beaufort County, home of Hilton Head Island, was second with 730.
Republican Katie Arrington and Democrat Joe Cunningham are vying for the congressional seat belonging to Republican Mark Sanford in a race drawing attention from the White House.
South Carolina technically does not have "early voting," but voters can cast absentee ballots before Tuesday citing one of several reasons such as having to work on Election Day.
In-person absentee voting runs until 5 p.m. Monday. Voters can check where to cast ballots with their county election office.
Nearly 263,000 absentee ballots overall have been cast statewide through midday Monday, including those received by mail or email. That's a state record for a midterm election, breaking the old mark set in 2014 by more than 65 percent.
Charleston County leads the state in the number of absentee ballots returned with more than 35,500. Beaufort County is fourth, behind Richand and Greenville, at 16,600.
Nearly 202,000 voters statewide have cast absentee ballots in person so far.
Minority voters, who make up 30 percent of registered voters in South Carolina, accounted for 38 percent of in-person absentee ballots.
To cast a ballot, registered voters need to bring one of these types of photos identification — S.C. driver’s license, U.S. passport, military ID, S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles ID card or S.C. voter registration card with photo.
Registered voters who do not have a photo ID can cast a provisional ballot.