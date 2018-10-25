For the first time in almost a quarter of a century, Republican Irv Condon found himself standing before a community forum, asking for votes.
His hands were shaking when he glanced at a piece of paper with the names of 280 people who have endorsed him for re-election as Charleston County probate judge. "Partial List — Too Many To Print All," it said.
"Democrats and Republicans," the incumbent reminded the audience at the League of Women Voters forum on James Island.
But Condon failed to mention he has the backing of former Mayor Joe Riley, Charleston's best-known Democrat, even though Riley's name was in bold at the top of the paper.
"I can't believe I forgot to say that," Condon, 59, said afterward. "I hate that this is a partisan race. It shouldn't be."
For the past 24 years, the probate judge race has been more of a guarantee than a political contest. Condon has run unopposed since he defeated 18-year incumbent Democrat Bernard Fielding in 1994.
Probate judges are the only directly elected judges in South Carolina. They are partisan races, despite unsuccessful efforts in the Legislature to change that.
That Condon had an "R" next to his name has helped him in the past or at least has been a non-factor — until now.
Democrat Stephanie Ganaway-Pasley, a former Charleston County Summary Court judge, is challenging Condon for his seat in the Nov. 6 election.
Local Democrats see this race is part of their larger strategy to regain political control, one seat at a time.
"We believe that within a few cycles, we can win every courthouse seat," said Charleston County Democratic Party Chairman Brady Quirk-Garvan.
Democrats secured their first courthouse victory in many years in 2012, when county Auditor Peter Tecklenburg was elected, and they won again in 2016, when Tecklenburg was re-elected and Mary Tinkler defeated a GOP incumbent for county treasurer.
There's another contested courthouse seat on the ballot this year: Democrat Mike Miller and Republican Tom Hartnett Jr. are vying for the register of deeds post currently held by Elaine Bozman, who was appointed after Charlie Lybrand resigned last year.
"This year, we're challenging the register of deeds and the probate judge race, but next year we're going after the solicitor's seat, the sheriff — all of those," Quirk-Garvan said.
Even high-profile Democrats are split on the probate contest.
Riley is backing Condon, while CNN political analyst and former Statehouse Democrat Bakari Sellers has thrown his support behind Ganaway-Pasley.
"I am a Democrat. I try to be a good Democrat, and I'm proud to be a Democrat," Riley said when asked about support of Condon. "But as a voter, I vote for the person, and I don't blindly follow anything other than my conscience."
Ganaway-Pasley said she is running to bring efficiency to the probate court, in addition to increasing community awareness about the court.
In Charleston County, the probate judge oversees a range of cases. The court is responsible for matters related to estates and wills, guardianships and conservatorships. The probate court also administers marriage licenses and oversees problem-solving courts such as two drug courts, mental health court and a veterans treatment court.
Ganaway-Pasley has 12 years of experience as a judge. However, her background is not in the law. It's in psychology.
She teaches psychology at Trident Technical College and also is pursuing a Ph.D. in psychology from Walden University. Ganaway-Pasley frequently says the court needs to find better ways to treat people.
"First of all, I am not an attorney. Secondly, I am not an accountant. And according to the statutes in the state of South Carolina, I am not required to be," she said at the forum.
That's not the point, Condon pushed back.
"Why is somebody running after someone who's been here 24 years doing an excellent job?" Condon asked. "Because the county is changing. They see the opportunity to possibly get a job."
The probate judge is elected to a four-year term, and Condon makes $159,162 a year.
Ganway-Pasley describes her background as a strength and not a liability for the probate court, which includes adult and juvenile drug courts, mental health court and the veterans treatment court.
Those courts were established or created in the local probate court under Condon's tenure, which he often points out.
"When local citizens you are supposed to be serving are not aware of your services, that's a problem. We want to bring that local recognition back to Charleston County," Ganaway-Pasley said.
Local Republicans, however, worry that this race will get lost in the contentious midterm election.
"My fear is that people won’t look at qualifications but will vote based on emotions. Who's motivated the most is often who's the angriest," Charleston County Republican Party Chairman Larry Kobrovsky said.
Pre-election disclosure reports show Condon has $51,988 to spend heading into the final two weeks of the election. Ganaway-Pasley reported raising a total of $18,173 but has only $3,075 on hand.
For more information on all of the races and candidates on this year's Charleston County ballot, please visit the non-partisan League of Women Voters 2018 candidate data website at Vote411.org.
On the site, voters can type in their addresses to see which candidates, from the local level to Congress and the state's constitutional offices, they are eligible to select.
