Charleston County has a $100,000 towable voting trailer. Some wonder if it can stay legal.

Charleston County election officials had an innovative idea to make voting access easier.

They spent $100,000 for a trailer that's capable of carrying up to six voting machines around the county.

The goal was to bring mobile — or pop-up — early voting sites to some of the region's small towns, thus spreading the opportunity around to diverse places, from McClellanville to Kiawah Island.

The benefits would be many, they reasoned, at a time when expanding ease of voting is among their priority missions.

If voting sites were transportable, then people from outside the major population centers no longer would have to drive a great distance to stand in line to vote early at the various brick-and-mortar sites set up during election season.

The lines were an hourslong exercise for many in November.

Also, the county would not have to pay rent for space in these places, since the trailer could begin operating almost anywhere.

The trailer — dubbed the "Satellite Voting Unit" — saw its first use during this month's Hollywood Town Council special election.

The hiccup came when the S.C. Election Commission heard about the mobile site's existence, since Charleston officials never informed the state body about what they were experimenting with.

The commission's concerns covered whether trailer-voting is legal under state law (it is), and whether the trailer's location was legally advertised in a newspaper in advance (it was), which is a requirement.

"While I applaud your efforts to make voting more convenient for the voters of Hollywood, I don't want to invite further scrutiny to our election processes," state Election Commission Executive Director Marci Andino wrote Charleston officials.

The issue quickly blew over.

But Charleston's experiment is why county Elections Project Manager Isaac Cramer said the Statehouse's effort to bring county-to-county uniformity to most all aspects of voting is worrisome.

If voting habits and processes become same and standardized across the state, he wondered, would Charleston County have to give up its mobile voting trailer because other counties don't have one?

So far, it's the only one known to be in operation in the state, a state elections spokesman said.

Also, if the state controls the hours that voting sites can operate, does that limit times of operations for outreaches such as the voting trailer?

Other issues include having to make election officials in Charleston (population 422,000) operate under the same calendar, daily hours and requirements as the smaller counties would, say in Allendale (population 8,500).

The issue comes as the S.C. House of Representatives recently approved a bill giving the S.C. Election Commission more power over county-run elections in the name of ensuring uniformity.

House Speaker Jay Lucas's House Bill 3444 would empower the state Election Commission to “supervise and standardize the performance, conduct, and practices” of county election commissions and “ensure those boards’ compliance with applicable state or federal law or State Election Commission policies, procedures, and regulations.”

Charleston County officials have already tried to make their feelings known that there has to be flexibility in how elections play out.

“One size does not always fit all,” Charleston County elections board Chairwoman Christie Companion Varnado recently wrote lawmakers.

Lucas' bill passed the House earlier this month and has the support of the governor. It still must get through the state Senate, where changes are possible.

Cramer, meanwhile, is among those asking the election reform movement to be flexible.