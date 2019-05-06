The political appointees who oversee Charleston County elections have requested a 50 percent pay increase to $9,000 a year, but some county officials would rather focus on improving compensation for poll workers who earn far less.
Members of the county's Board of Elections and Voter Registration currently receive $6,000 yearly, with an extra $3,000 for the board chair.
They attend 11 evening meetings per year, visit polling places during elections and meet to certify results and hear protests.
“Throughout the year, there are other things they do," said Joseph Debney, executive director of the county's board of elections. "There are various other functions.
“Do they do a lot of stuff? Yes. Are they integral to elections in Charleston County? Yes. Is it easy to quantify what they do? No," he said.
Board Chairwoman Christine Varnado told Charleston County Council members the pay rate hasn't increased since 2003, so the board voted to request a 50 percent increase.
That means board members would jump to $9,000 a year, and the chair would get $12,000.
Some County Council members said a more immediate issue is that poll workers appear to need higher pay because a lack of poll workers has created problems during recent elections.
“The problem I’ve got with supporting this is, we read in the paper where y’all couldn’t bring good people in to work (the polls) because the pay just wasn’t good," Councilman Teddie Pryor said at a committee meeting Thursday.
"Nobody wanted to work a whole day for less than $100, and we had long lines," he added.
Poll workers are paid $75 to work from 6 a.m. until at least 7:30 p.m. on an Election Day. They also get $60 for attending a mandatory training session prior to the election that lasts up to four hours, and take an online certification test.
Last year, there were long lines at Charleston County polling places partly because about 200 expected poll workers didn't show up.
"Long story short, I think we need to have an overall look at what y’all are getting paid and what we pay our poll workers," County Council Chairman Elliott Summey told Varnado. "This country is built on elections and the integrity of our elections."
Charleston election board members are appointed by the governor after nomination by the county's Statehouse legislative delegation. They also earn more than twice what their counterparts in Berkeley County are paid and about four times the rate in more populous Richland and Greenville counties.
"Our board is paid directly by the state and isn't a function of county finances," said Richland County Voter Registration and Elections Director Rokey Suleman.
Charleston County currently pays $4,500 to each board member, in addition to the $1,500 they get from the state government. Spartanburg County, with a smaller population, pays slightly more. In South Carolina's largest county, Greenville, board members are paid $1,500, and the same is true in Richland and Dorchester counties.
Charleston County plans to review what board members earn in other counties before making a decision.
The county's election board members are Varnado, Dan Martin, Carolyn Lecque, Robin Poliakoff, Charlie Lybrand, Mary Ann Taylor, Troy Watson, and Sam Howell, with one seat vacant that was previously held by former North Charleston Mayor John E. Bourne Jr., who died in 2018.