Charleston County Council will have two new members and county will have a new coroner

Charleston County Council will have two new members following Tuesday's election, but with less than half the votes counted by midnight, the outcomes remained uncertain.
The county will also have a new coroner, but that race was nearly tied.
Clerk of Court Julie Armstrong was narrowly ahead in her bid for re-election.
Shortly before midnight, Charleston County was reporting just 46.15 percent of the results.
While all results are unofficial until the outcomes are certified by local election boards Friday, one winner was certain. County Councilman Henry Darby was re-elected to represent District 4; he faced no opposition.
There were two open council seats up for grabs in the election because Council Chairman Elliott Summey and Councilman Vic Rawl, a former chairman, both declined to seek re-election.
In the contest for Summey’s District 3 seat, Democrat Rob Wehrman was ahead with nearly 56 percent of the vote to Republican Joe McKeown’s 44 percent.
McKeown, 57, of North Charleston, is a former councilman and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott’s executive director for South Carolina. Wehrman, 32, is an attorney in the county Public Defender’s Office who also lives in North Charleston.
In the election for the District 6 seat that Rawl is vacating, Democrat Kylon Jerome Middleton had opened up a potentially insurmountable lead ahead of Republican Darryl Ray Griffin and Libertarian Melissa Couture.
Middleton, 48, the senior pastor at Mount Zion AME Church on the Charleston peninsula, had just over 55 percent of the votes so far counted. Griffin, 55, the CEO of waterfront company Neal Brothers and father of city of Charleston Councilman Harry Griffin, had 40 percent, with Couture taking the remainder.
Both Middleton and Griffin campaigned on issues related to making Charleston County a more inclusive and racially equitable place, and both live in subdivisions near Bees Ferry Road in West Ashley.
Council member Brantley Moody appeared sure to win re-election representing District 7, with more than 63 percent of the vote, trailed by Libertarian Sean R. Thornton.
Council members serve four-year terms. The part-time job pays $20,738 annually, with additional pay for the chairman.
The contest for County Coroner was precipitated by the retirement of long-serving Coroner Rae Wooten. Seeking to fill her post were Chief Deputy Coroner Bobbi Jo O'Neal, a 51-year-old Republican endorsed by Wooten, and Democrat Herbert S. Fielding, a 67-year-old funeral home owner.
They were nearly tied, with Fielding narrowly ahead with 50.59 percent of the vote, and more than half the votes still to be counted.
Republican Julie Armstrong, 60, has been the county's clerk of court since 1992 and was facing her first competitive election in 28 years. With more than 51 percent of the vote she was narrowly ahead of Dan Gregory, 56, the county's delinquent tax collector.
Gregory previously ran for county register of deeds several times as a Republican, but ran for clerk of court on both the Democrat and Libertarian tickets, which is allowed under state law.