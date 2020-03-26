Charleston County Coroner Rae Wooten won't seek re-election, announces retirement

Longtime Charleston County Coroner Rae Wooten is not seeking reelection and instead will retire at the end of the year.

Wooten, a Republican, announced her intention Thursday.

She leaves office after serving 25 years and a career that included leading the office during major tragedies, including the Sofa Super Store fire and the mass shooting at Emanuel AME Church.

Wooten endorsed her chief deputy, Bobbi Jo O’Neal, as her successor.

Filing for political office in South Carolina closes at noon Monday.

O'Neal had not filed to be a candidate as of midday Thursday.

One Democrat, Fran Broccolo, has filed.

Charleston Democratic Party Chairwoman Colleen Condon said Broccolo is a longtime county EMT.

"In the performance of my job duties — answering the late-night calls, responding to complicated and heart-wrenching scenes, and delivering life-changing news to loved ones that shake them and you to the core, I can truly say I have been blessed," Wooten said in a media statement.

"This calling is one that I would not trade for the world, as I have been able to assist those I have served in their most difficult times of need," she added.