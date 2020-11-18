Charleston attorney chosen by Trump as federal judge appears before Judiciary Committee

A Charleston County lead government attorney picked by President Donald Trump to be a federal judge appeared in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday moving one step closer to being confirmed.

Joe Dawson III has served as the county attorney for more than two decades. He was nominated by U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., in October.

Following Wednesday's hearing, Dawson must wait for the Judiciary Committee to vote to move his confirmation to the Senate.

If confirmed, Dawson will be the only African American male serving on South Carolina’s district court.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Dawson decided to appear before the Judiciary Committee in person Wednesday instead of using a video call. In his opening address, he reflected on his experience in Charleston and the wisdom it would give him on the federal bench.

"I want to thank the past and present members of Charleston County Council for giving me the privilege of serving the citizens of Charleston County as their county attorney for 20 years," Dawson said.

Scott worked with Dawson when the Republican senator was a member of Charleston County Council early on in his political career. He praised Dawson during the hearing.

“I am blessed to have known Mr. Dawson for 17 years,” Scott said. “Joe is the type of attorney who doesn’t tell you what you want to hear. He tells you the law. We’ve disagreed on a number of occasions and, unfortunately, Joe was right more than I was.”

Dawson was asked only one question during his appearance. Judiciary Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., asked how he would balance keeping order in a courtroom while also having a sense of compassion.

“It starts with respect,” Dawson said. “If you respect people, you can manage a courtroom. You can manage emotions because you’ll be sensitive to them."

Like Scott, Graham is also an advocate for Dawson's confirmation. He praised Dawson in a statement following the hearing.

“He has led a consequential life representing the people of Charleston during his time as county attorney," Graham said. "I look forward to working with Sen. Scott to see this through."

Dawson's spot is the only open court seat among the state’s 10 federal district judgeships. Five of the state’s current district judges were nominated by Democrats and four by Republicans.

He graduated from The Citadel, Class of 1991, and received his law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law. He has no experience as a judge on his resume, which is not uncommon for many federal judicial appointments.

Charleston County has already been advertising the vacancy left by Dawson as the government attorney. Applications for his job ended Wednesday, though a salary was not listed, only as negotiable.

Dawson's Senate confirmation will be on a tight deadline. With breaks accounted for during Thanksgiving and Christmas, his vote may not happen until late December or even January, just before President-elect Joe Biden is expected to be sworn in.