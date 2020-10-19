Charleston-area polls bring lines and crowds amid SC's record-breaking voter turnout

It's two weeks until Election Day, but residents in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties flocked to the polls Monday morning, eager to cast their votes in the presidential election and competitive races in South Carolina.

All satellite polling locations in the tri-county, where residents could vote early or absentee because of the coronavirus pandemic, were fully opened Monday.

Across the nation, more than 26 million people had voted as of last week, according to the U.S. Elections Project, a turnout-tracking database run by University of Florida political scientist Michael McDonald. The Palmetto State is also seeing record numbers.

More than 637,000 ballots have been issued so far in the Palmetto State, which shattered the 2016 general election record of about 517,000, according to the S.C. Election Commission. More than 388,000 have been returned and collected as of Oct. 15.

The Lowcountry in particular is also seeing record voter turnout, and many eagerly got in line Monday to weigh in on America's political future.

Peggy Smith is one in the wave of voters swamping polling locations. The Summerville resident left her Myrtle Beach vacation early to cast her vote at the Rollins Edward Community Center. She even brought a red portable camping chair just in case her legs got tired from waiting in line. She waited for 45 minutes, but said she would have been willing to stay longer.

“I would stay two hours in line,” Smith said. “I’m very glad to see all these people coming out.”

At Seacoast in Mount Pleasant, the line stretched down the sidewalk for the megachurch's parking lot. Despite the large crowd, it moved quickly. It took less than one hour to complete the process on the first day this remote polling station was open for early voting.

Marie Barber and Justin Mitchell are regular voters. They first cast ballots when Ronald Reagan was running for president. But even Monday's crowd surprised them.

“I have never seen a line like this,” Barber said.

Joe Debney, director of the Charleston County Board of Elections and Registration, said the addition of the satellite locations in West Ashley and Mount Pleasant this week is adding to the record-breaking turnout they've seen this election season.

But there have been some growing pains.

Last week, more than 1,300 voters in the West Ashley section of Charleston County were mailed the wrong ballots, prompting local officials to resend correct ones.

Last month, Charleston County was approved for a nearly $700,000 national grant to purchase mail-in ballot equipment, open additional absentee voting sites and pay poll workers more. That also was helped by some new technology that would be used for the absentee voting process.

Amid the long lines and some of the confusion, Debney is encouraging people to be a part of the historic turnout.

"Just be patient," Debney said. "Every staff person is working as hard as they can to make sure every vote is counted. They're energetic and excited to be a part of it.

When Berkeley County poll worker Alfred Seabrook pulled into the parking lot of the Hanahan Library on Monday morning, the line to vote had already extended out to Murray Drive. He arrived 30 minutes early for the 9 a.m. opening of voting at the city’s library.

Seabrook said he wasn’t sure what to expect on the first day of early voting in Hanahan.

“I thought there would be a line, just wasn’t sure how long it would be,” Seabrook said. “I think everyone was just trying to vote and get into work.”

But overall, waiting in long lines seems like the least of many voters' concerns. Alan Winburn, who lives on Daniel Island, got to the library about 9:15 a.m. and had not yet reached the front door about an hour later.

“This is the first time I’ve voted early, but I just felt like this election was important to get my vote in early," Winburn said. "This is the most important election in my lifetime.”

Erik Matthewson, who lives in Tanner Plantation, said he hopes that future elections will allow a similar early voting process.

“It would make things so much easier,” Matthewson said. “You wouldn’t have to take off work. If all the voting places were open for two weeks, like this year, it would make it a lot easier and I think a lot more people would vote.”

Debney said making voting efficient, through mail-in ballots and more absentee voting locations, may be a part of the norm for future elections if state and national lawmakers make it a priority in the future.

Andrew Miller, Jerrell Floyd and Adam Parker contributed to this report.