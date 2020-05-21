Changes to I-26 lane reversals will give drivers evacuating from a hurricane more options

COLUMBIA — The next time the Lowcountry is told to evacuate from a looming hurricane, people getting out of harm's way will have more travel options, thanks to the first changes to the state's Interstate 26 lane reversal plan in 21 years.

After two decades of population growth and highway improvements, "It's time for a tune-up," said Leland Colvin, the state Department of Transportation's deputy secretary for engineering.

The changes are meant to allow traffic to flow normally south of Summerville, give drivers on the reversed lanes more opportunities to exit for gas and a stretch, and end confusion once the reversals end at Interstate 77 in Columbia, he told the DOT board on Thursday.

"This is awesome," said DOT commissioner Robby Robbins of Summerville. "From my own personal experience, y'all have addressed, I think, everything you can address" regarding complaints from evacuations over the past four years.

"There was a big need to allow people to move east and west in the Charleston market, which they could not do if the Mark Clark was the entry point," he continued, adding one big plus is that people can get to the airport. "This is going to allow the flow of traffic to move much better."

Instead of having all lanes flow inland starting at Interstate 526, the reversals will start 15 miles up I-26 at the Nexton Parkway crossing, exit 197.

Another complaint was that drivers who took the reversed lanes couldn't get off the interstate and back on at the same spot. In the future, they'll be able to take exits 159 and 139 — near Bowman and St. Matthews, respectively — and get back onto either side of the interstate there.

"You're able to get off of that exit — there is a large gas station — so you can refuel and get snacks, and you can either get back on the reverse side or normal side," Colvin said. "You'll have complete autonomy. … You can swap sides if you so desire."

And instead of requiring everyone traveling in the normal west-bound lanes to take Interstate 77 north once reaching Columbia, they'll have the option of continuing on Interstate 26. As before, all reversed lanes will stay on I-26.

"That's a tremendous improvement where we saw a lot of congestion and confusion of people trying to get to the reverse side," Colvin said.

The lane reversal plan was developed after drivers trying to flee Hurricane Floyd in 1999 caused massive traffic jams that turned the west-bound lanes of Interstate 26 into a parking lot for more than 20 hours. The hurricane turned and bypassed the Lowcountry, but the experience became an enduring nightmare for both residents who were stuck in their vehicles and politicians who didn't want to take the blame for another such fiasco.

Governors ever since have conducted annual rehearsal drills with DOT and Department of Public Safety officials.

But the plan wasn't actually implemented until then-Gov. Nikki Haley ordered an evacuation from Hurricane Matthew in 2016. The lanes have been reversed twice under Gov. Henry McMaster — for Hurricane Florence in 2018 and Hurricane Dorian last year.

So much has changed in two decades, even some Lowcountry officials don't know the origin of the plan, said DPS Director Robert Woods, who participated in a teleconference presentation of the changes Tuesday to tri-county officials.

Realizing that, he said, reminded him that the greatest lesson from Hurricane Floyd was that "complacency is the surest ingredient to failure. … This plan is a testament to constant improvement."

Robbins said, it's also a reminder that much of the Lowcountry's current population didn't live through either Floyd or Hurricane Hugo 10 years earlier and don't fully appreciate the need to leave when an evacuation is ordered.

"So many people have moved here since that hurricane," he said. "It's vitally important that you've got to get out when these storms come. Had Floyd come ashore in 1999, it would've been catastrophic. We've got to continue to beat the drum and tell them to use this plan."