Challenges ahead for Harry Lightsey, SC's commerce secretary nominee

COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster's pick to become the state's next commerce secretary would lead an agency grappling with issues such as broadband-related disparities in economic development while facing increasing scrutiny over how it spends tax dollars.

At a June 17 news conference at the Statehouse, McMaster introduced former telecom executive Harry Lightsey III as his nominee for the cabinet position responsible for attracting jobs and industry to the Palmetto State.

Lightsey, whose nomination still needs to be confirmed by the Senate, would succeed Bobby Hitt, the longest-serving head of the S.C. Commerce Department who's helped recruit $43 billion in business investment and 150,000 jobs during his decade-long tenure.

The governor touted Lightsey as the right pick to continue building on Hitt's legacy, noting his extensive experience in the state, which includes stints as South Carolina president at BellSouth Telecommunications and Southeast president of AT&T. Most recently, he was a principal with Washington, D.C., business consulting group Hawksbill Advisers.

"Harry Lightsey has been a fixture in the South Carolina's business community for many years, and I am confident that as our next secretary of commerce, he will keep South Carolina winning," McMaster said.

In his opening remarks, Lightsey alluded to the long-running debate over transparency at the agency, casting it as a balance between public accountability and maintaining the state's competitive edge.

"We must maintain the public's trust in how their tax dollars and our state assets are used to incentivize economic development and we must do so without losing our state's competitive position," Harry M. Lightsey III said.

Some of the legislators who will be voting on Lightsey's confirmation, especially state Sens. Dick Harpootlian, D-Columbia, and Wes Climer, R-Rock Hill, have pressed the agency to reveal more details about the deals they strike with companies to incentivize them to come to South Carolina and how well the companies live up to their commitments.

Asked whether he believed the agency should be more forthcoming about the incentive deals, Lightsey noted he is new to the job.

"You have my commitment to be as transparent as I can without sacrificing the definitive interests of the state and its citizens," Lightsey said.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

With a telecommunications background, Lightsey could also be well-positioned to build upon one of Hitt's priorities by expanding high-speed internet service to rural areas. South Carolina ranks 31st nationally for access to broadband, according to federal data, and about half a million residents do not have access to high-speed, affordable internet. Hitt has said the lack of broadband access is one of the biggest hindrances to economic development in rural areas.

"I can tell you that getting broadband infrastructure into our state and throughout the rural areas of the state should be a top priority for all of us as we go forward, and I look forward to exploring the opportunities to do that with all of the stakeholders," Lightsey said.

In addition to his work in telecommunications, Lightsey was a former member of the board of directors for the Federal Reserve Bank in Richmond, Va., and was director of emerging technologies policy for General Motors. Lightsey’s father, Harry Lightsey Jr., was the former president of the College of Charleston, where the younger Lightsey has served as a trustee.

McMaster said Hitt's "imprint on our state's economy and progress has been immeasurable," adding the former newspaper editor and BMW executive who will be retiring this fall has "solidified Team South Carolina's global brand for automotive, aerospace and tire manufacturing and their international exports to name a few."

Under Hitt's leadership, Commerce has landed major investments from some of South Carolina’s best-known industries, including tiremakers Michelin and Bridgestone, commercial vehicle manufacturer Mercedes-Benz Vans, appliance industry leader Samsung and the $1.2 billion Volvo Cars campus in Berkeley County.

South Carolina's automotive sector has grown to a $27 billion-a-year industry during Hitt's tenure, and aerospace firms now contribute $28 billion annually to the state's economy.

Hitt said he has known Lightsey for several decades and would remain available to help him as he takes on the new job at no expense to the state.

"This is not easy work, it's not traditional work, but it's work I know that Harry will fit into very well," Hitt said.