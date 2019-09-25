COLUMBIA — A cellphone micro-jamming test inside a South Carolina prison proves that inmates' calls can be blocked without interfering with signals beyond their confinement, according to a federal report released Wednesday that supports what state officials have said for years.

"The results are promising, showing that the new technology could be effective in preventing the use of contraband cellphones in prisons," the U.S. Department of Justice said in releasing its report.

The test in April at maximum-security Broad River Correctional in Columbia showed that cell signals could be blocked within a single housing unit, "while legitimate calls could be made one foot outside of the housing unit perimeter," the release said.

State and national officials hope the report translates to federal action to stop communication that's fueling gang violence and allowing prisoners to further their criminal enterprises while locked up.

Cellphones contributed to last year's deadly riot at maximum-security Lee Correctional, which left seven inmates dead and 22 others injured. The illegal communication spread the violence to three separate housing units, where otherwise there was no way to see or hear what was happening inside, state prisons director Bryan Stirling said.

"We are pleased with the most recent test results, and our efforts to test and employ new technology will continue until inmates cannot use contraband cellphones to terrorize, threaten, or harm our communities,” said U.S. Assistant Attorney General Beth Williams.

The test, overseen by the federal Bureau of Prisons, marked the first time the federal government collaborated with officials at a state prison for such a test. It followed two micro-jamming tests last year at a federal prison in Cumberland, Maryland, one of which showed that cell signals could be blocked inside a single prison cell.

But a decades-old law says state or local agencies lack the authority to jam the public airwaves.

It's illegal for inmates to have cellphones, but they remain prevalent in prison.

Stirling has sought permission from the Federal Communications Commission for years to jam signals behind the razor wire, only to be blocked by opposition from cellphone companies. The industry contends the jamming devices could interfere with cellphones on the outside.

State officials argue the companies simply don’t want to lose profits from the illegal phones.

Federal legislation introduced in March by Republican U.S. Sens. Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina would give state and federal prisons direct authority to use jamming equipment to shut down prisoners' cellphones, specifying the FCC can't stop them. An identical bill was filed in the U.S. House by GOP Reps. David Kustoff of Tennessee and Will Timmons, who represents Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The proposal has gone nowhere in either chamber.

Last November, five inmates and 10 others were accused of using cell phones to extort more than $560,000 from 442 military service personnel across the country. Days later, 17 people, including four inmates, were charged with smuggling cellphones and drugs to inmates through elaborate schemes that fueled violence between rival gangs within the prisons.

In 2010, an anti-contraband officer at Lee was shot six times outside his home in a hit orchestrated by an inmate using an illegal cellphone. Capt. Robert Johnson survived, enduring more than a dozen surgeries, and became an advocate for using jamming technology in prisons. Johnson and Stirling testified before the FCC in 2017.

About 3,900 cellphones and phone accessories were confiscated in South Carolina's prisons during the fiscal year that ended June 30. That's 3,600 fewer than 2016-17, before the agency began installing a 50-foot netting system around medium- and maximum-security prisons to prevent throw-overs. But cellphones are still being smuggled in, sometimes with prison officers' help, and dropped by drones.

The cellphone industry has suggested that prison officials get a warrant for every cellphone found or suspected, to shut each one down individually. But Stirling called that so-called solution laughable. Blocking signals inside prison units is the best and quickest way to end the illegal communication, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.