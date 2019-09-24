COLUMBIA — University of South Carolina leaders told accreditors worried about political influence in the search for a new president that the state's largest college took proper steps in hiring former West Point superintendent Bob Caslen, but that it is looking for ways to improve.

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, commonly known as SACS, expressed concern about the role Gov. Henry McMaster played in the hunt for Harris Pastides' successor. The governor called all the USC trustees around the July Fourth holiday to encourage a vote for Caslen, who had been passed over in a meeting in April after protests from some students, faculty and alumni.

As the ex-officio board chairman of the state's four-year public colleges, with the exception of Clemson University, the governor can be involved in the search, the response notes.

"As a statutory member of the Board, the Governor has all of the rights and obligations ascribed to other members of the Board, including the right to discuss and debate issues of importance to the University and, when present at a Board meeting, to vote on such matters," USC wrote in its response to questions from accreditors that was released Tuesday.

"The University of South Carolina recognizes that the Governor’s statutory role on the Board of Trustees can raise issues, or the appearance of issues, regarding the University’s compliance with (SACS standards) in connection with the recent presidential search process. However, only the South Carolina General Assembly possesses the authority to address state law and the composition of the University’s Board of Trustees."

SACS' warning has raised concerns that USC could lose accreditation, which would prevent the school from receiving federal student financial aid.

The accreditors asked USC in August for an explanation of how trustees are protected from outside influences and a timeline of the search. The request came a month after Caslen was hired in an usually combative meeting by an 11-8 vote.

"The information provided in this report is an open and honest assessment of the facts," USC said in its response. "The University is committed to learning from this self-assessment and cultivating a culture of continuous improvement and compliance."

USC said it is working with the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges to review the school's governance practices, improve new board member orientation and create an annual training session for all board members. Findings are expected in January.

The response does not include how USC trustees are supposed to react from influence by the governor, who appoints two board members, or legislators, who elect 16 of the 20 trustees.

The letter lists trustees' responsibilities that are spelled out in board bylaws — such as "honor his/her fiduciary responsibility to the University System and the Board as a whole" — but does not mention the role of outside influences, with the exception of avoiding conflicts of interest.

The response acknowledges, as The Post and Courier has reported, that the leader of the search committee, board vice chairman Hugh Mobley, added Caslen to an interview list and that trustees held two gatherings that violated state open-meeting laws.

From April 9-10, the search committee met in Atlanta to interview semifinalists. Parker Executive Search, the firm paid $137,000 to conduct the search, announced four candidates withdrew from consideration before the interviews. After filling vacancies with approved alternates, Caslen was invited by Mobley to fill the final vacancy, the letter said.

Another candidate withdrew as the interviews were about to start. The panel interviewed nine semifinalists. Five potential finalists were picked but one withdrew — leaving USC with four finalists.

Four trustees, including three members of the search committee, flew to Caslen's Florida home to visit the retired general three days before the four finalists were revealed publicly. The meeting broke state open-records laws because three of the trustees were members of the board's executive committee, a number that triggers required public notice.

The letter to accreditors does not detail any board activity between the April meeting where trustees voted to continue the search and July 8 when four trustees met with McMaster to discuss Caslen's availability — a period that included USC board chairman John von Lehe visiting McMaster and the governor calling trustees.

Trustees and McMaster were concerned about losing Caslen, who said he had an offer to become executive board chairman of DeVry University, a for-profit college. That July 8 meeting with McMaster also violated state open-meeting law because three of the trustees attending the gathering sit on the board's executive committee.

Less than two weeks after that meeting, Caslen was hired over vocal critics, some of whom were unhappy with the search process and some who thought Caslen was not qualified to run a large state flagship university.